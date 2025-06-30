 Parent of SNU student demands grade change in tirade at TA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Parent of SNU student demands grade change in tirade at TA

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 17:24
The main gate to the Gwanak campus of Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

The main gate to the Gwanak campus of Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A parent’s demand for a grade change for their child at Seoul National University (SNU) has stirred public criticism over academic boundaries and parental overreach, after a teaching assistant (TA) revealed the incident online.
 
The TA, who works in a general education course of the College of Natural Sciences at SNU, posted on the anonymous student forum Everytime on Thursday, claiming they had received an email from a student’s parent challenging the final grade.
 

Related Article

“The parent insisted their child could not possibly deserve such a grade and demanded a re-evaluation,” the TA wrote in a post titled “A parent is filing a grade complaint.”
 
“I was baffled while reading the email and still can’t believe it,” the TA wrote. “I’ve already emailed the student, asking them to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”
 
“I am in utter disbelief to see a C on my child’s transcript,” the parent wrote in their email, according to the post online from the TA. “My child graduated from a science high school with top marks and has mastered university-level mathematics and physics. How is it possible they received a C in a curved grading system?”
 
The parent went on to criticize SNU’s grading practices, stating: “I’ve come to realize how flawed your university’s evaluation system is. I understand this course is graded by a TA, who is not a professor.”
 
“I absolutely cannot accept the grade you assigned,” the parent claimed. “The professor must personally regrade the exam and assign a grade that accurately reflects my child’s performance. If not, we will consider legal action.”
 
A passerby walks past the main gate of Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on May 21. [NEWS1]

A passerby walks past the main gate of Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on May 21. [NEWS1]

 
The TA said they had reported the incident to the professor in charge, who responded that the grading process had been conducted properly and advised ignoring the complaint.
 
The episode sparked a strong backlash online, with commenters expressing concern over excessive parental involvement in university education.
 
“One can only imagine how mortified the student must be,” one commenter wrote.
 
“Maybe they should regrade it and assign an F to prevent this from happening again,” another added.
 
Some users noted that such entitlement could have broader implications, with one remarking, “This is how the so-called future leaders of our country are raised.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seoul National University SNU parent helicopter tiger mom

More in Social Affairs

Special counsel rejects Yoon's request to delay questioning

Parent of SNU student demands grade change in tirade at TA

32 Thai nationals arrested for allegedly smuggling meth, yaba into Korea

Busan set to be chosen to host 2026 Unesco World Heritage Committee meeting

Fire breaks out in traditional house in historic garden in northern Seoul

Related Stories

SNU uses most energy among Seoul facilities for 10 years in row

Innovators say that autonomy is the key to innovation

Conference on migration and caregiving to be held in Seoul

Bullying records could be kept longer, more widely utilized

'Battle of SNU' pits Yoon supporters and opponents in heated campus clashes

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)