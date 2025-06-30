Parent of SNU student demands grade change in tirade at TA
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 17:24
A parent’s demand for a grade change for their child at Seoul National University (SNU) has stirred public criticism over academic boundaries and parental overreach, after a teaching assistant (TA) revealed the incident online.
The TA, who works in a general education course of the College of Natural Sciences at SNU, posted on the anonymous student forum Everytime on Thursday, claiming they had received an email from a student’s parent challenging the final grade.
“The parent insisted their child could not possibly deserve such a grade and demanded a re-evaluation,” the TA wrote in a post titled “A parent is filing a grade complaint.”
“I was baffled while reading the email and still can’t believe it,” the TA wrote. “I’ve already emailed the student, asking them to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”
“I am in utter disbelief to see a C on my child’s transcript,” the parent wrote in their email, according to the post online from the TA. “My child graduated from a science high school with top marks and has mastered university-level mathematics and physics. How is it possible they received a C in a curved grading system?”
The parent went on to criticize SNU’s grading practices, stating: “I’ve come to realize how flawed your university’s evaluation system is. I understand this course is graded by a TA, who is not a professor.”
“I absolutely cannot accept the grade you assigned,” the parent claimed. “The professor must personally regrade the exam and assign a grade that accurately reflects my child’s performance. If not, we will consider legal action.”
The TA said they had reported the incident to the professor in charge, who responded that the grading process had been conducted properly and advised ignoring the complaint.
The episode sparked a strong backlash online, with commenters expressing concern over excessive parental involvement in university education.
“One can only imagine how mortified the student must be,” one commenter wrote.
“Maybe they should regrade it and assign an F to prevent this from happening again,” another added.
Some users noted that such entitlement could have broader implications, with one remarking, “This is how the so-called future leaders of our country are raised.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)