Special counsel rejects Yoon's request to delay questioning
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 18:24
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol made another request to the special probe counsel to push the summons schedule from Tuesday to a later date, which was denied.
The special counsel, investigating Yoon's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, said Monday that Yoon's team of attorneys handed in a request at around 4 p.m. on Monday seeking to change the summons date to later this week.
"We have decided not to accept the request after deliberation within the counsel, and we have notified the legal representatives," Park Ji-young, a member of the special counsel, said in a briefing to reporters.
"If he refuses to attend the questioning tomorrow, then we will designate another day and time for him to be summoned," Park said. "Should he fail to comply again, then we will resort to the final legal step prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Act.”
The special counsel notified Yoon on Saturday to appear for further questioning at 9 a.m. on Monday, after previously questioning him as a suspect in the case. Yoon’s side requested that the questioning be postponed until after July 3, citing health concerns and the need to secure a legal defense.
In response, the special counsel offered a one-day delay and ordered Yoon to appear at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. However, Yoon’s legal team again requested a postponement until after Thursday — a request the special counsel ultimately rejected.
