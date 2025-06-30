Special counsel rejects Yoon's request to delay questioning

Fire breaks out in traditional house in historic garden in northern Seoul

Busan set to be chosen to host 2026 Unesco World Heritage Committee meeting

32 Thai nationals arrested for allegedly smuggling meth, yaba into Korea

Parent of SNU student demands grade change in tirade at TA

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Intelligence service suspected of deleting data on former president's phone after martial law declaration

Yoon ordered troops to 'drag out' lawmakers from Assembly, former army commander testifies at trial