Top office police subdue man attempting to self-immolate

A man in his 60s attempted to set himself on fire Monday morning near the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, prompting swift intervention by riot police who subdued him before any flames could ignite.The incident unfolded around 11:10 a.m. in front of the War Memorial of Korea, a short distance from the presidential compound. According to the Yongsan Police Precinct, the man had poured gasoline over himself and was attempting to start a fire when officers intervened. He was taken in for questioning without detention and faces possible charges for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon, in violation of the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act.Police believe the self-immolation attempt was a protest against the removal of a banner he had installed.The man has reportedly been staging solo protests near the presidential office, demanding the installation of CCTV cameras in hospital operating rooms and neonatal units.BY LEE HAY-JUNE [ [email protected]