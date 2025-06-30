 Top office police subdue man attempting to self-immolate
Top office police subdue man attempting to self-immolate

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 15:08
An police emblem [YONHAP]

A man in his 60s attempted to set himself on fire Monday morning near the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, prompting swift intervention by riot police who subdued him before any flames could ignite.
 
The incident unfolded around 11:10 a.m. in front of the War Memorial of Korea, a short distance from the presidential compound. According to the Yongsan Police Precinct, the man had poured gasoline over himself and was attempting to start a fire when officers intervened. He was taken in for questioning without detention and faces possible charges for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon, in violation of the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act.
 

Police believe the self-immolation attempt was a protest against the removal of a banner he had installed.
 
The man has reportedly been staging solo protests near the presidential office, demanding the installation of CCTV cameras in hospital operating rooms and neonatal units.


If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
