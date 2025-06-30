 Woman in custody after allegedly killing her mother at home in Seongnam
Woman in custody after allegedly killing her mother at home in Seongnam

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 20:17
An illustration depicting a criminal case [JOONGANG ILBO]

A woman in her 50s has been taken into police custody on suspicion of murdering her mother in their home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.
 
Seongnam Sujeong Police Station said Monday that it has booked the suspect, a woman in her 50s, on charges of parricide and is currently investigating the case.
 

The woman is accused of fatally stabbing her mother, who was in her 80s, multiple times with a sharp object in the home they shared in Sujeong District, Seongnam.
 
Police were dispatched to the scene at around 2:38 p.m. after receiving a report from a passerby who said a woman was walking around naked in public. Officers located the woman and, while helping her return home, discovered the body of her mother inside the residence. The suspect was immediately taken into custody.
 
According to police, the woman stated during questioning that “my mother made my life difficult, so I killed her.”
 
“We are looking into the possibility of a mental illness, given that the suspect was found wandering nude,” said a police official. “We will also determine the exact time and circumstances of the victim’s death.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
