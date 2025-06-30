No one listens…

Kim Yong-tae stepped down as chair of the People Power Party’s emergency leadership committee on June 30. Since taking the post in May, just weeks before the presidential election, Kim had focused on severing ties between the party and former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife — figures widely seen as responsible for triggering the early election. After the PPP’s defeat at the polls, Kim proposed a series of reform measures aimed at overhauling the party. However, his efforts were blocked by strong resistance from the pro-Yoon faction, which continues to hold significant influence within the party. While many voices have called for near-total structural change, critics say the PPP has yet to show real signs of reflection or reform. [PARK YONG-SEOK]