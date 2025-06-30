President calls for unity, but ruling party pushes ahead alone

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Despite President Lee Jae Myung’s repeated calls for bipartisan cooperation, political gridlock between Korea’s ruling and opposition parties continues to deepen. On June 29, lawmakers from the opposition People Power Party (PPP) held a press conference at the National Assembly to protest what they described as a one-sided push by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) to pass a supplementary budget bill.According to PPP members, DP lawmaker Han Byung-do, newly appointed as chair of the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, set the review schedule without consulting the opposition and moved to approve the bill after just one day of questioning. While swift action on the extra budget may be necessary, rushing through the process undermines due legislative scrutiny. Following parliamentary custom, the committee should have selected floor leaders before setting the timeline.The DP’s unilateral approach has also been evident in the recent selection of National Assembly standing committee chairs. Last week, in a plenary session boycotted by the PPP, the ruling party pressed ahead with a vote to fill four chair positions — including the Law and Judiciary Committee and the Budget Committee — claiming all for itself. The PPP had proposed ceding the budget committee chair in exchange for holding future discussions on other key positions, including the judiciary committee, traditionally chaired by the opposition.Since the 16th National Assembly, opposition lawmakers had typically led the judiciary committee to uphold checks and balances. Although the DP claimed the post in the first half of the Moon Jae-in administration after winning a majority, it later returned to precedent. The party’s decision now to claim the position again has prompted accusations of legislative overreach, which the opposition argues leaves little room for institutional restraint.The DP’s moves also stand in contrast to President Lee’s gestures toward cooperation. On his first day in office, Lee hosted a luncheon with the National Assembly speaker and party leaders. On June 22, he briefed both ruling and opposition leaders on the outcome of the G7 summit. And on June 26, during his address to the Assembly on the supplementary budget, he shook hands individually with opposition lawmakers.However, before the goodwill from those handshakes could settle, the ruling party forced through committee appointments, undercutting the president’s message. The apparent disconnect has prompted speculation that the DP’s assertiveness may be a deliberate counterweight to the president’s conciliatory posture.True bipartisan cooperation requires more than symbolic gestures. The DP, now holding a supermajority, is preparing to introduce a host of controversial bills — including a sweeping prosecution reform, amendments to the Commercial Act, the Yellow Envelope bill on labor rights and revisions to the Grain Management Act. These proposals have drawn opposition and concerns over unintended consequences.To uphold the principle of cooperative governance, the DP must ensure these bills undergo thorough debate and reflect a broader range of views, rather than catering exclusively to its core base. Lawmakers in the cabinet, many of whom have more legislative experience than previous administrations, should lead efforts to build cross-party consensus.History has shown that unchecked power tends to face public backlash. Now may be the time for the ruling bloc to pause and reflect on the lessons of past administrations.