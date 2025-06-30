조용한 유럽 이적시장… 불확실성에 갇힌 스타 선수들
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 09:58
Korean stars in limbo as Europe’s transfer window stays quiet
조용한 유럽 이적시장… 불확실성에 갇힌 스타 선수들
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Friday, June 27, 2025
Three weeks have passed since the European summer transfer market opened and there’s been no movement for any of the most prominent Korean players despite significant questions remaining over nearly all their futures.
limbo: 불확실한 상태
transfer market: 이적 시장. 선수 이적이 허용된 기간.
movement: 이동, 변동.
prominent: 저명한, 중요한.
유럽 리그 여름 이적 시장이 열린 지 3주가 지났지만, 주요 한국 선수들과 관련된 움직임이 아예 없다. 이들의 미래를 둘러싼 여러 의문이 해소되지 않은 가운데, 이적 소식은 감감무소식이다.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, captain of club and country and probably the most famous Asian footballer of all time, remains firmly in north London despite rumors of a possible transfer.
firmly: 굳건하게, 꿋꿋하게
토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민은 구단과 대표팀의 주장으로, 아시아 역사상 가장 유명한 축구 선수일 것이다. 이적설은 나오지만 그는 여전히 북런던에 꿋꿋하게 머무르고 있다.
Rumors that the Spurs’ stalwart could be on the move persist every year, but a disappointing campaign last season has added credibility this year. That said, Son recently captained the club to its first trophy in 17 years and is believed to be locked in at least until the end of a preseason Asian tour. A move at the end of the summer is still possible, although the UEFA Super Cup with Paris Saint-Germain on Aug. 13 does provide a tantalizing opportunity for a major Korean derby.
stalwart: 핵심 인물.
campaign: 시즌, 활동.
credibility: 신빙성
preseason: 시즌 전 경기
tantalizing: 흥미로운
토트넘의 핵심 인물, 손흥민 이적설은 매년 나오곤 했지만, 지난 시즌 부진했던 성적 탓에 올해는 소문에 신빙성을 추가해 더욱 그럴듯하게 들린다. 그러나 그는 주장으로 활약하며 17년 만에 토트넘에 트로피를 안겼다. 최소 프리시즌 아시아 투어가 끝날 때까지는 팀에 묶여 있을 것으로 보인다. 여름 막바지에 이적할 가능성은 여전히 남아 있지만, 오는 8월 13일 파리 생제르맹(PSG)과의 UEFA 슈퍼컵은 ‘코리안 더비’가 성사될 수 있는 흥미로운 기회이기도 하다.
That is, of course, assuming that Lee Kang-in stays at PSG. The fiery midfielder is never short of a transfer rumor or two, and so far this summer has been linked to Napoli, Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid.
rumor: 소문. 미확인 정보
linked to ~와/과 연결되다
이는 물론 이강인이 PSG에 남아 있어야 가능한 이야기다. 열정적인 미드필더 이강인은 언제나 복수의 이적설의 중심에 있으며, 올해 여름만해도 나폴리, 맨체스터 유나이티드, 아스널, 뉴캐슬 유나이티드, 크리스털 팰리스, 아스톤 빌라, 노팅엄 포레스트, 아틀레티코 마드리드 등과 관련된 이야기들이 있었다.
Lee’s playing time was limited at PSG last season and it’s likely he is interested in a move, but finding a club willing to drop what is reported to be a 30-to-35-million-euro ($35-to-41-million) transfer fee will be a struggle.
limited: 제한된
fee: 비용, 이적료
이강인은 지난 시즌 PSG에서 출전 시간이 제한적이었고, 이적할 마음이 있는 것으로 보인다. 다만 3000만~3500만 유로(3500만~4100만 달러)로 알려진 이적료를 쓰면서 그를 데려갈 구단을 찾는 것은 어려울 것이다.
Back in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan managed just 48 minutes on the pitch since the start of February, with new manager Vitor Pereira finding significant success with other players.
다시 프리미어리그로 돌아가 보면 울버햄튼의 황희찬은 지난 2월 이후 48분밖에 출전하지 못했다. 새로운 감독 비토르 페레이라는 다른 선수들을 중심으로 좋은 성적을 올리고 있다.
The 29-year-old is rumored to be keen on a move, and it is likely the club would do little to stop him, although a solid preseason showing and an injury-free run could slot him back into the squad following the departure of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha.
keen on: ~을/를 열망하는
slot into: 자리 잡다
departure: 이탈, 탈퇴
29세인 황희찬은 이적에 관심이 있는 것으로 알려졌으며, 구단 역시 그의 이적을 적극적으로 막지는 않을 것으로 보인다. 다만 프리시즌에서의 활약과 부상 없는 시즌을 통해, 라이안 아잇 누리와 마테우스 쿠냐가 팀을 떠난 후 다시 주전 경쟁에 뛰어들 가능성도 있다.
Down in Mainz, Lee Jae-sung remains a club favorite and is unlikely to go anywhere. Across the border in the Netherlands, Feyenoord’s Hwang In-beom was linked to a possible Roma move earlier in the year but that story appears to have petered out.
peter out: 흐지부지 끝나다
마인츠의 이재성은 여전히 팬들의 사랑을 받고 있으며 팀에 남을 가능성이 높다. 국경을 넘어 네덜란드로 가보면, 페예노르트의 황인범은 올해 초 로마 이적설에 휘말렸지만 확인이 안된 채 흐지부지 끝난 것으로 보인다.
BY JIM BULLEY
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
