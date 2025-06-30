More in Golf

Im Jin-hee, Lee So-mi overcome early LPGA Tour setbacks with Dow Championship victory

Im Jin-hee and Lee So-mi clinch first LPGA title with playoff win at Dow Championship

Genesis becomes 1st official vehicle sponsor of PGA Tour through 2030

Host Korea among seven countries to qualify for LPGA match-play event

Choi Hye-jin tied for third entering final round at LPGA major