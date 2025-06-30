Im Jin-hee and Lee So-mi clinch first LPGA title with playoff win at Dow Championship
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:12
Korean golfers Im Jin-hee and Lee So-mi, both in their second year on the LPGA Tour, captured their first LPGA title on Sunday at the Dow Championship, a team event held at Midland Country Club in Michigan.
The duo carded an 8-under-par 62 in the final round to finish at 20-under-par, tying with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang from the United States. In the ensuing playoff, held on the par-3 18th hole under a foursomes format, Lee placed her tee shot three meters behind the pin and Im drained the birdie putt.
Thompson responded with a shot to within two meters, but Khang missed the birdie attempt, securing the win for the Korean pair.
“I couldn’t have done it alone,” said Im, to which Lee added, “I didn’t win during my rookie season last year, but we came together and got the win this time.”
Each player earned $402,691 in prize money. As an official LPGA victory, the win also secures both players a two-year seed.
This marks the first time a Korean team has won the Dow Championship, which features a two-player format.
Their victory is the fourth LPGA Tour win this season by Korean golfers, following Kim A-lim, Kim Hyo-joo and Ryu Hae-ran.
The win is Im’s fourth top-10 finish of the season and the 10th of her LPGA career. Lee extended her streak of top-10 finishes to three, culminating in this maiden victory.
Kim Sei-young and Korean American Austin Kim tied for sixth at 16-under. Jeon Ji-won and Lee Mi-hyang tied for 10th at 15-under, while Park Sung-hyun and Yoon Ina tied for 18th at 13-under.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SUNG HO-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
