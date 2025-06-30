 British police studying Glastonbury performances after anti-Israel chants
British police studying Glastonbury performances after anti-Israel chants

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 12:47
Festivalgoers watch hip hop trio Kneecap perform during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England on June 28. [AP/YONHAP]

British police said they were considering whether to launch an investigation after performers at Glastonbury Festival made anti-Israel comments during their shows.
 
"We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon," Avon and Somerset Police, in western England, said on X late on Saturday.
 

Irish hip-hop group Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan made anti-Israeli chants in separate shows on the West Holts stage on Saturday. One of the members of Bob Vylan chanted "Death, death, to the IDF" in a reference to the Israel Defense Forces.
 
"Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offenses may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation," the police statement said.
 
The Israeli Embassy in Britain said it was "deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival."
 
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier this month it was "not appropriate" for Kneecap to appear at Glastonbury.
 
A mosh pit forms during the hip hop trio Kneecap's performance during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England on June 28. [AP/YONHAP]

The band's frontman Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offense last month for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah at a concert in November. He has denied the charge.
 
A British government minister said it was appalling that the anti-Israel chants had been made at Glastonbury, and that the festival's organizers and the BBC — which is showing the event — had questions to answer.
 
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was also appalled by the violence committed by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.
 
A festivalgoer holds a newspaper that reads ″Fight Racism! Fight Imperialism! Palestine No Solution But Liberation″ during the performance of hip hop trio Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England on June 28. [AP/YONHAP]

"I'd also say to the Israeli Embassy, get your own house in order in terms of the conduct of your own citizens and the settlers in the West Bank," Streeting told Sky News.
 
"I wish they'd take the violence of their own citizens toward Palestinians more seriously," he said.

Reuters
British police studying Glastonbury performances after anti-Israel chants

