 Lee says housing instability caused by real estate speculation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Lee says housing instability caused by real estate speculation

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:51
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul on July 1. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul on July 1. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday liquidity pumped into speculative investment on homes has caused housing instability, stressing the need to diversify investment options to ease heavy investment reliance on property.
 
"As investment options have been largely limited to housing or real estate, homes have repeatedly become tools for investment or speculation, leading to housing instability," Lee told a Cabinet meeting.
 

Related Article

 
Lee underscored the importance of maintaining the current momentum in the stock and financial markets to broaden investment opportunities for individuals.
 
"Fortunately, with the recent normalization of the stock and financial markets, alternative investment options are gradually gaining ground," he said. "I believe it's important that we maintain this positive trend."
 
Last Friday, the Financial Services Commission announced all local lenders would be required to sharply lower their household lending. In addition, mortgage-backed loans for home purchases in the capital area will be capped at 600 million won ($442,000) starting this week.
 
The first real estate policy under the Lee administration came amid a sharp rise in household debt and soaring home prices in Seoul.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea housing prices Lee Jae Myung

More in Economy

Lee says housing instability caused by real estate speculation

National Assembly committee approves $9.75B plan to help boost domestic consumption

Factory activity shrinks for 5th month but at milder pace, index shows

Industry minister nominee vows utmost effort to support exports amid trade uncertainties

Korean workers turn to local getaways as travel costs rise

Related Stories

President Lee's first real estate clampdown: A 600 million won cap on mortgages

Irony of well-intended policy (KOR)

Watch the upturn in housing prices

Property market blip leads to government crackdown warning

Housing prices through the roof in Seoul, Busan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)