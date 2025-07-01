APEC preparations on full throttle as lodging, logistics get sorted
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 11:40
The government and industry alike are going all out with preparations for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit — the first major international event to be hosted in Korea under the current administration.
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) signed a preliminary contract earlier this month with Hong Kong-based cruise operator Astro Ocean to lease the Piano Land, a large cruise ship with 850 rooms, according to business sources on Monday.
The vessel is scheduled to dock at Yeongilman Port in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, for a five-day, four-night stay from late October to early November. Suites are expected to host CEOs attending the APEC CEO Summit, while standard cabins may accommodate support staff.
The idea to use a cruise ship as a hotel reportedly came from KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also chairs the CEO summit. During a press briefing in March, Chey noted that “accommodation could become an issue as the number of [APEC] visitors increases.” While North Gyeongsang is preparing 35 presidential royal suites for leaders and executives, Chey anticipated additional demand for luxury rooms.
The APEC CEO Summit is an official side event of the main leaders’ summit, serving as an international business platform that brings together executives from major APEC-region companies, government officials, academics and some heads of state.
Efforts to attract global companies are also ramping up. In March, the KCCI sent out initial invitations to about 1,000 organizations worldwide. Google, Apple, Meta and Microsoft are among the major firms that have since expressed interest in attending. To date, 407 executives from global companies have submitted letters of intent to participate, according to reports.
Final confirmations from top-level executives are expected by early September. Until then, the KCCI is making an all-out push behind the scenes to secure commitments. During his first business roundtable with President Lee Jae Myung on June 13, Chey said he would personally invite “big-shot” business leaders and aims to attract 1,700 foreign companies to the summit.
The host city of Gyeongju is also stepping up its preparations to welcome high-level guests.
“As a city known for tourism, Gyeongju already offers premium accommodations such as training centers and resorts that rival five-star hotels, as well as hanok-style guesthouses that reflect the city’s character,” said a representative of North Gyeongsang’s APEC task force, highlighting the traditional Korean housing style.
"Local governments and hotels are working in close coordination, and many properties have already begun full-scale renovations," the official said.
Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s special committee supporting APEC visited Gyeongju on Monday to inspect progress and receive briefings on key infrastructure projects, including private lodging, banquet halls and economic exhibition venues.
“The central government, province and city are working together to ensure thorough preparations," said an official from the North Gyeongsang APEC task force. "We will continue to communicate with lawmakers to make the event a success."
The APEC summit will take place in North Gyeongsang’s Gyeongju from late October to November.
