 Get healthy, conveniently, as CU gets into health supplements
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Get healthy, conveniently, as CU gets into health supplements

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:08
A customer examines health supplements at a CU convenience store in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 12. [YONHAP]

A customer examines health supplements at a CU convenience store in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 12. [YONHAP]

 
As Koreans double down on health and wellness, convenience store chains are racing to stock their shelves with more than just snacks and soda.
 
CU, operated by BGF Retail, said Tuesday that it will begin selling health functional foods at approximately 6,000 stores nationwide starting this month.
 

Related Article

 
Earlier this year, CU provided preliminary information to franchisees regarding the sale of health supplements and began recruiting stores last month. Unlike general merchandise, health functional foods require individual store approval from local governments, necessitating applications from franchise owners.
 
CU plans to complete the licensing and registration processes for these stores by mid-July and introduce a range of differentiated products. An initial lineup of about 10 health supplement items is slated for release by the end of the month.
 
Notably, at CU's Myeong-dong Station branch, which participated in a pilot program last year, the proportion of health supplements in total sales has increased 3.5 times over the past year.
 
Beyond pharmacies, general offline retailers are also entering the health supplement market, contributing to its rapid growth. Since February, the popular dollar store Daiso has been selling vitamins, lutein and milk thistle products from major pharmaceutical companies such as Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Il-Yang Pharmaceutical at around 200 stores nationwide.
 
Last month, LG Household and Health Care launched a new health supplement brand, "Innerbeau by re:tune," exclusively for Daiso, introducing eight new products. According to the Korea Health Functional Food Association, the domestic health supplement market has grown from 1.2 trillion won ($886.4 million) in 2005 to 6.04 trillion won last year.
 
"By leveraging the accessibility unique to convenience stores, we aim to strengthen our role as a primary purchasing channel for health supplements," said Hwang Ji-sun, head of the processed food team at BGF Retail. "We anticipate improvements in customer convenience, increased sales, and market expansion."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
tags BGF Retail CU Supplement Health Korea

More in Industry

Exports rebound to climb 4.3% on strong chip, auto shipments despite tariff turmoil

Believe in our ability to innovate amid tough times, Samsung SDI CEO tells employees

LG Electronics, LogisValley ink deal on smart factory development

Get healthy, conveniently, as CU gets into health supplements

Over 660,000 mobile carrier subscriptions switched in June amid SKT breach incident

Related Stories

CU's protein shakes bulk up on foreigner purchases

One on every corner

Workers of CU operator BGF Retail form union over bonus cuts

CU opens first store in Kazakhstan

CU hopes to make wine purchasing more convenient
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)