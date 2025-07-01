Over 660,000 mobile carrier subscriptions switched in June amid SKT breach incident

More than 660,000 people switched their mobile carriers to a different company in June, with LG U+ attracting the most users, two months after a major data breach hit industry leader SK Telecom, data showed Tuesday.According to data from the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association, a total of 666,618 mobile number portability (MNP) transfers were recorded last month, down 42 percent from 920,000 a month earlier.Despite the on-month decline, the June figure remains well above the pre-breach monthly average of around 500,000 prior to April, when a cyberattack on SK Telecom's servers was revealed and triggered a wave of subscriber departures.LG U+,Korea's No. 3 carrier, gained 87,000 people from SK Telecom in June, while No. 2 player KT drew 82,000 former SK Telecom users.In May, KT had led the shift with about 200,000 MNP transfers from SK Telecom, ahead of LG U+ with 160,000.In contrast, SK Telecom, which resumed new subscription services last month after a two-month ban, received 32,000 transfers from KT and 38,000 from LG U+ in June.Yonhap