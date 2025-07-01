The only way is up

On the afternoon of July 1, tourists receive guidance from a tour assistant along the bustling streets of Myeong-dong in central Seoul. According to the Korea Tourism Organization's May 2025 tourism report released on June 30, the number of international visitors to Korea in May reached 1,629,387 — a 14.9 percent increase from the same month last year. From January to May, the total number of inbound travelers climbed to 7.21 million, marking a 14.7 percent rise year-on-year. [NEWS1]