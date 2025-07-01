 The only way is up
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

The only way is up

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 18:45
On the afternoon of July 1, foreign tourists received guidance from a tour assistant along the bustling streets of Myeong-dong in central Seoul. According to the Korea Tourism Organization's May 2025 tourism report released on June 30, the number of international visitors to South Korea in May reached 1,629,387 — a 14.9 percent increase from the same month last year, which saw 1,418,463 arrivals. From January to May, the total number of inbound travelers climbed to 7.21 million, marking a 14.7 percent rise year-on-year. [NEWS1]

On the afternoon of July 1, foreign tourists received guidance from a tour assistant along the bustling streets of Myeong-dong in central Seoul. According to the Korea Tourism Organization's May 2025 tourism report released on June 30, the number of international visitors to South Korea in May reached 1,629,387 — a 14.9 percent increase from the same month last year, which saw 1,418,463 arrivals. From January to May, the total number of inbound travelers climbed to 7.21 million, marking a 14.7 percent rise year-on-year. [NEWS1]

 
On the afternoon of July 1, tourists receive guidance from a tour assistant along the bustling streets of Myeong-dong in central Seoul. According to the Korea Tourism Organization's May 2025 tourism report released on June 30, the number of international visitors to Korea in May reached 1,629,387 — a 14.9 percent increase from the same month last year. From January to May, the total number of inbound travelers climbed to 7.21 million, marking a 14.7 percent rise year-on-year. [NEWS1]
tags tourists

More in Industry

Gov't audit reveals potential 81,000 worker shortfall for Korea's semiconductor industry by 2031

The only way is up

Soggy paper the last straw as Starbucks returns to plastic with industry watching for cue

Exports rebound to climb 4.3% on strong chip, auto shipments despite tariff turmoil

Believe in our ability to innovate amid tough times, Samsung SDI CEO tells employees

Related Stories

Shop 'til you drop

Chug-a chug-a

Arrivals from China

Chaos erupts at Korean cafe over 'one order per person' policy

Tourists are trickling into Afghanistan and the Taliban government is eager to welcome them
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)