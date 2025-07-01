More in Tech

Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt and equity, Morgan Stanley says

Facing low pay and long hours, elite students snub science and engineering for medical school

Naver Webtoon to bring 15 web comic series to high-speed trains in France

Naver unveils homegrown AI model HyperClova X Think

No beans? No problem: This startup makes coffee out of yeast and fungi