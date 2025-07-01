Facing low pay and long hours, elite students snub science and engineering for medical school
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 07:00
The "Korean parents want their kids to become doctors" meme is no joke in Korea, even in the age of tech and science.
The day after the successful launch of the homegrown Nuri rocket (KSLV-II) in June 2022, a post titled “The uncomfortable truth about KARI [Korea Aerospace Research Institute]” went viral on an anonymous online community for office workers.
The post claimed that the researchers who developed the Nuri rocket earned an annual salary of only 52 million to 53 million won ($38,180 to $38,920) even with a Ph.D. from KAIST.
“Though the Nuri launch was a success, researchers sneer at themselves for their low pay and lack of overtime compensation,” KARI’s labor union said in a statement released a few days later.
Science and engineering personnel, who typically complete master's and doctoral programs after their undergraduate degrees before securing positions as researchers or professors, earn far less than licensed physicians, who earn an average of 237 million won per year as of 2020.
Researchers are fueling debate over systemic reforms to attract and retain scientific talent, with calls growing for higher pay, startup-friendly ecosystems, hands-on university education and stronger government support.
'Scientists will carry the nation'
The worsening trend of elite students gravitating toward medical school over science and engineering is widely seen as a reflection of the widening wage gap between scientists and doctors.
Experts argue that to reverse the trend, Korea must implement bold, systemic support for nurturing, retaining and rewarding science and engineering talent.
Kim Young-oh, dean of Seoul National University’s College of Engineering, proposed during a forum on June 17 that the government establish an “AI Innovation Institute” to provide 500 million won in annual salary and housing to 200 new Ph.D. holders.
He also suggested a Korean version of China’s “Thousand Talents Plan” (translated) by annually selecting and supporting 1,000 top science and engineering undergraduates — 1 percent of all incoming students.
China launched its “Thousand Talents Plan” in 2008 to recruit top overseas talent, offering up to 1 million yuan ($139,510) in incentives and 10 million yuan in research funding.
“The most important thing is to ensure that capable students who love science can live successful lives as engineers and scientists,” said Choi Jong-bae, principal of the Korea Science Academy of KAIST. “If engineering graduates were treated better — even better than physicians — more parents would stop pressuring their children to go to medical school.”
Others emphasized the need to eliminate financial burdens, allowing students to focus entirely on their research.
“A former student of mine studying for a Ph.D. in Europe received full tuition and an annual stipend of $30,000, while here in Korea, we can’t even offer full scholarships to many graduate students,” said Kwak Ho-sang, president of Kumoh National Institute of Technology.
Although the government has begun providing monthly stipends of 800,000 won for master’s students and 1.1 million won for Ph.D. students at 29 universities, experts say this support still falls short of what is needed.
'Rebuild the startup ecosystem'
Calls are growing to build an innovation startup ecosystem that provides returns commensurate with effort and capability, as seen in the United States and China.
“In the United States, the belief that ‘you can make money through startups’ draws young people into science,” said Oh Se-jung, former president of Seoul National University. “But in Korea, apart from the first-generation venture leaders like Naver’s Lee Hae-jin, Kakao’s Kim Beom-su and NCsoft’s Kim Taek-jin, few success stories have followed.”
“Instead of the founders alone being responsible for the failure of startups, a responsible management structure should be established where investors share the burden,” said Kim Young-hwan, a research fellow at the Science and Technology Policy Institute. “In addition, large corporations should pay attention to the acquisition and merger of startups so that founders can recoup their investment by making large profits.”
'Turn schools into incubators for innovation'
Experts also argue that universities must overhaul science and engineering education. They also argue for moving beyond outdated models reliant on textbooks, lectures and academic papers to more hands-on, real-world learning.
“Schools need to help students reduce their anxiety about the future and find a career that suits their interests,” said Song Joon-ho, dean of the School of Transdisciplinary Innovations at Seoul National University, which was established last year.
Last summer and winter, around 200 first-year students from Song’s department visited Silicon Valley, fully funded by the university. Song personally met with every student during the year, and two career counselors were assigned to provide guidance at least once per semester. Only one student from the class of 2024 has withdrawn since April last year.
“Top U.S. universities like MIT, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon emphasize internships and fieldwork,” said Kim Woo-seung, president of the Accreditation Board for Engineering Education of Korea and former president of Hanyang University. “Korean schools must move away from classroom-bound education and train students to become innovators who develop transformative technologies.”
Government ramps up talent drive
The government has initiated a national strategy to support students in science and engineering. President Lee Jae Myung pledged during his campaign to invest 100 trillion won to elevate Korea into a top-three AI powerhouse and foster future strategic industries. After taking office, he created a new post for the senior presidential secretary for AI and future planning.
On June 19, the Cabinet approved a revised enforcement decree of the Special Act on Support for Science and Engineering to strengthen Korea’s competitiveness in science and technology.
The revised decree lays the groundwork for standardizing support criteria across universities and research institutions for postdoctoral researchers and establishes formal guidelines for a more stable research environment.
“This revision creates a foundation for the government to provide seamless support for science and engineering talent — from primary and secondary students to college students, graduate students and senior researchers,” said Ha Jung-woo, the newly appointed AI secretary. “It affirms the state's responsibility to nurture such talent.”
