 Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt and equity, Morgan Stanley says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt and equity, Morgan Stanley says

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 11:40
Elon Musk speaks during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured), at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Elon Musk speaks during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured), at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Elon Musk's xAI has completed a $5 billion debt raise alongside a separate $5 billion strategic equity investment, Morgan Stanley said on Monday, as the startup looks to expand its AI infrastructure through data centers amid intensifying competition in the industry.
 
The $5 billion raised in debt consists of financing of secured notes and term loans, Morgan Stanley said in a statement posted on social media platform X. The deal was oversubscribed and included prominent global debt investors, it added.
 

Related Article

 
Reuters earlier reported that xAI was on track to close on a $5 billion debt raise led by Morgan Stanley, despite tepid investor demand. In a separate report, Bloomberg News said that xAI was in talks to raise $4.3 billion through an equity investment on top of its $5 billion debt funding plans.
 
XAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
 
The proceeds will support xAI's continued development of AI solutions, a data center and its flagship Grok platform, the bank said.
 
Apart from selling debt, xAI has also been in talks to raise about $20 billion in equity, which would value the company at more than $120 billion, with some investors placing valuations as high as $200 billion.

Reuters
tags Elon Musk AI United States

More in Tech

Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt and equity, Morgan Stanley says

Facing low pay and long hours, elite students snub science and engineering for medical school

Naver Webtoon to bring 15 web comic series to high-speed trains in France

Naver unveils homegrown AI model HyperClova X Think

No beans? No problem: This startup makes coffee out of yeast and fungi

Related Stories

Trump taps Kim Jong-un defender Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief

[Column] Keeping AI from morphing into a Frankenstein

Trump, Musk feud explodes with threats of cutting contracts, backing impeachment

Beware of the mask, Musk (KOR)

Musk gets his Texas wish as SpaceX launch site is approved as new city of Starbase
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)