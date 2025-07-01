Toss payment platform reaches 460,000 foreign users, up 30% from last year
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 17:05
Payment service company Toss said Tuesday that the number of foreign nationals registered on its platform reached 460,000 as of the first half of 2025, up about 30 percent from 360,000 during the same period last year.
The figure accounts for roughly 17 percent of all foreign residents in Korea, which the Justice Ministry estimates to be around 2.65 million.
Vietnam recorded the highest year-on-year growth rate in user sign-ups, with an 85 percent increase, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.
Toss attributed the growth to several improvements made to its services for foreign users, including a more foreigner-friendly identity verification system, broader access to financial services through its app and expanded English-language functionality.
Foreign users can access a range of financial services on Toss, including money transfers, debit card services, Toss Pay, hospital fee reimbursement claims, app-based savings features and more.
The company officially launched English-language services throughout the app this year following a five-month beta test that began in January.
“A range of efforts in the first half of the year, including foreigner-only events and the launch of a dedicated overseas remittance service, helped raise awareness of the Toss brand,” said an official of the company. “We plan to expand multilingual support further in the third quarter to continue evolving into a user-friendly financial platform for foreign residents.”
