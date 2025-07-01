Gangwon's Sokcho Beach to officially open Friday for summer season
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 19:53
Sokcho Beach in Gangwon will officially open this Friday for the summer season, operating for 52 days through Aug. 24.
The beach aims to redefine summer travel culture by significantly expanding its nighttime tourism offerings. During the same period, the quieter Lighthouse Beach will also be open for visitors seeking a more relaxed summer experience.
Sokcho Beach has already proven its nationwide appeal. It was selected as one of the “27 Most Visited Beaches Last Year” in a joint survey by the Korea Tourism Organization and Kakao Mobility, and featured in their “Must-visit Summer Beaches Map.”
From January to May 2025, it ranked second in Gangwon for searches on navigation apps, reflecting strong preseason interest.
Building on this demand, the city aims to transform into a “stay-over beach city” by expanding its nighttime content. Night swimming — first introduced on the East Coast — will return from July 19 to Aug. 10, allowing visitors to enjoy the water until 9 p.m.
Additionally, “Sea of Light, Sokcho,” Korea’s largest beachside media art installation, will be held twice nightly at 9 and 10 p.m. during the same period.
Festival programming will complement the scenic setting. The 2025 Sokcho Chilling Beach Festival will run from Aug. 1 to 3, featuring performances, food and hands-on activities designed for both families and younger travelers. From Aug. 4 to 6, the beach will host programs such as a silent DJ party and a K-pop random play dance session.
While expanding its tourism offerings, the city is prioritizing safety. A total of 51 lifeguards will be stationed at the beach, supported by a coordinated response system involving local agencies. Netting to block jellyfish and sharks — growing concerns due to climate change — will be installed before the beach opens.
Convenience upgrades are also in place. The beach now offers 24-hour unmanned lockers, sand-removal stations and foot washers. Temporary parking areas have been paved and accessibility features, including beach wheelchairs and rest areas for people with disabilities, have been added to ensure a welcoming environment for all.
Major summer concerts are also set to draw nationwide crowds. Korean singer Psy’s “Summerswag 2025 Sokcho” concert will be held on July 26, followed by the famed festival Waterbomb Sokcho 2025 on Aug. 23. Last year, similar large-scale events generated over 30 billion won ($22.16 million) in economic impact for Sokcho, according to city officials.
“Sokcho is evolving into a comprehensive tourism destination that offers more than just beachgoing — now with nighttime experiences enhanced by light and music,” said Mayor Lee Byung-seon. “This summer, Sokcho will solidify its brand as a stay-over destination and lead the way in revitalizing summer tourism through night-oriented programming.”
“Above all, safety is key to enjoying these diverse offerings,” said Lee. “We will install netting to block harmful marine species and implement thorough safety measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable vacation for all visitors.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM NA-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)