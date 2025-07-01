 Hana welcomes international residents to Beopju Temple stay as outreach restarts
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:03 Updated: 01 Jul. 2025, 14:20
International guests invited by Hana Bank listen to an explanation of the templestay program at Beopju Temple in North Chungcheong on June 28. [HANA BANK]

International guests invited by Hana Bank listen to an explanation of the templestay program at Beopju Temple in North Chungcheong on June 28. [HANA BANK]

 
In a return to cultural outreach paused by the pandemic, Hana Bank welcomed more than 30 international residents to Beopju Temple, a Buddhist temple in Boeun County, North Chungcheong, over the weekend for a two-day immersion in Korean Buddhist traditions.
 
The program, titled "2025 Templestay Event," marked Hana Bank's first such initiative in six years. Since 2011, the bank has hosted similar events annually, though the series was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Organized in partnership with the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism, the event was part of a long-running effort by Hana Bank to connect with Korea’s foreign community beyond financial services.
 

Set against the backdrop of Songnisan National Park, participants took part in a variety of temple experiences — from guided meditation and prayer bead-making to painting dancheong (traditional Korean decorative coloring on wooden buildings) patterns. Monks led tours and ceremonies throughout the stay, with all activities conducted in English to accommodate non-Korean speakers.
 
Hana Bank described the program as part of a broader strategy to strengthen ties with the international community through cultural exchange.
 
“This event aimed to expand our touchpoints with foreign clients beyond banking services to cultural experiences,” a Hana Bank spokesperson said. “We plan to continue offering unique programs tailored for foreign residents.”
 
Beopju Temple, founded in the sixth century, is one of Korea’s most prominent Buddhist temples and a frequent site for cultural retreats and templestays.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
