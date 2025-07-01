Hong Kong's 1997 handover: A turning point in the city’s modern history (KOR)

At midnight on July 1, 1997, the Chinese flag was raised over the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The red banner with five yellow stars replaced the British Union Jack, marking the official end of British colonial rule and the return of Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty.Hong Kong had long been a remnant of 19th-century imperialism lingering into the 20th century. In 1842, the Treaty of Nanking ceded Hong Kong Island to Britain following the First Opium War. The 1860 Convention of Peking granted Britain permanent control over the southern part of the Kowloon Peninsula. Then, in 1898, the Second Convention of Peking leased the remainder of Kowloon and the surrounding New Territories to Britain for 99 years. British officials at the time described the lease as “as good as forever,” a phrase that reflected imperial overconfidence.But empires do not last forever. The once-mighty British Empire, stretched thin by two world wars, could no longer sustain its global dominance. As China emerged as a major power, it insisted on reclaiming Hong Kong. Britain, lacking the leverage to resist, acquiesced. The viability of the colony had also diminished; Hong Kong Island and Kowloon were reliant on the New Territories for water, electricity and food. Without access to those resources, continued British governance was untenable.On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong transitioned from a British overseas territory to a Special Administrative Region of China. Under the “one country, two systems” framework, Beijing pledged to preserve Hong Kong’s capitalist economy and social freedoms for 50 years.In the immediate aftermath, Hong Kong remained one of the world’s leading financial hubs, rivaling New York and London. At the time of the handover, the city contributed nearly 20 percent of China’s GDP. Today, that figure has dwindled to just 2 to 3 percent. Shenzhen, a city bordering Hong Kong, has surpassed it economically.The once-vibrant atmosphere — renowned for its openness — has also changed. Two major waves of pro-democracy protests and the political crackdowns that followed have eroded many of the freedoms that once distinguished the city.The trajectory of Hong Kong serves as a reminder that politics and economics are inseparable. Like the wheels of a cart, when one falters, the other struggles to move forward. As Hong Kong lives through its postcolonial era under a 50-year experiment, its story continues to offer complex lessons about sovereignty, autonomy and change.1997년 7월 1일 홍콩 컨벤션 센터(사진). 6월 30일 자정을 넘기자마자 중국의 국기인 오성홍기가 게양됐다. 영국령 홍콩이 중국에 반환된 순간이었다.홍콩은 20세기에 남아 있는 19세기의 유물이었다. 1842년 난징 조약으로 홍콩섬이 영국의 식민지가 되었고, 1860년 제1차 베이징 조약으로 주룽(九龍)반도 남부가 영국에 영구 할양됐다. 1898년 제2차 베이징 조약으로 주룽반도의 나머지와 그 주변의 넓은 산지인 ‘신계’가 영국에 99년간 조차됐다. 영국은 조약문에 “영원한 것이나 다름없다(as good as forever)”는 단서를 붙였다. 오만한 자신감의 표현이었다.세상에 영원한 것은 없는 법. 해가 지지 않던 대영제국은 두 번의 세계대전을 치르며 초강대국의 지위에서 물러나야 했다.중국은 홍콩을 되찾을 생각이었고 영국은 받아들여야 했다. 홍콩섬과 주룽반도는 신계에서 나오는 식수와 전기, 식량 없이 버틸 수 없었고 영국은 19세기처럼 중국을 무력으로 억누를 힘이 없었다. 1997년 7월 1일을 기점으로 홍콩은 영국의 해외 영토에서 중국의 특별행정구로 편입되었다.뉴욕·런던과 함께 세계 금융 허브로 빛나던 홍콩의 영광은 점점 과거의 일이 되어가고 있다. 반환 직후 홍콩은 중국 전체 국내총생산(GDP)의 20%에 육박할 정도의 비중을 차지하고 있었으나 지금은 2~3% 수준이다. GDP로 따지면 바로 맞닿은 선전시에 추월당한 처지다. 동아시아뿐 아니라 세계 어디에서도 찾아보기 힘들었다는 자유로운 분위기 또한 두 차례의 민주화 시위와 그 여파로 인해 크게 위축되고 말았다.정치와 경제는 별개의 것이 아니다. 마치 수레바퀴처럼 하나가 흔들리면 다른 하나도 제대로 굴러가기 어렵다. 99년의 조차를 마치고 50년의 일국양제를 살아가고 있는 홍콩의 역사가 우리에게 가르쳐주는 교훈이다.