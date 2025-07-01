People Power Party shows little renewal after election defeat (KOR)

Kim Yong-tae, former chair of the People Power Party’s emergency leadership committee, offered blunt criticism of his party as he stepped down on Monday. In his farewell press conference, Kim pointed to the party’s continued ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol as a key reason it has failed to regain public trust.“No matter how right the conservative opposition may sound, it cannot earn credibility from the people because it remains entangled in the legacy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration,” Kim said. He added that the harshest comment he heard during his post-election outreach across the country was, “The PPP should be dismantled.”Kim suggested that entrenched power structures within the party — widely seen as a reference to the pro-Yoon faction — have blocked meaningful reform. During his short tenure, he called for a clean break from the former president and his wife, including a demand for Yoon’s resignation from the party and a public apology over allegations surrounding Kim Keon Hee. Still, these efforts were unable to reverse the party’s slide amid a lopsided presidential race.Following the defeat, Kim proposed five major reform measures: invalidating the party’s stance against Yoon’s impeachment, auditing internal management of the primary process, holding a leadership convention in early September, incorporating both party and public opinion into key decisions and adopting a fully bottom-up candidate nomination system. However, none of these initiatives gained traction, largely due to resistance from pro-Yoon lawmakers.More than a month after its electoral loss, the PPP has shown few signs of renewal. With floor leader Song Eon-seog — a Yoon ally — expected to serve concurrently as interim party leader until the August convention, many anticipate a continuation of the status quo. If the next party chair also emerges from the pro-Yoon camp, critics warn the PPP could further isolate itself as a “Galápagos party,” cut off from evolving political realities.Public sentiment reflects this stagnation. A Gallup Korea poll released on June 27 showed PPP support at 23 percent — barely half the 43 percent backing the Democratic Party. Party leaders appear to believe that highlighting the Lee Jae Myung administration’s missteps will be enough to recover, but voters seem to want the PPP to reform itself first.Unless the party takes seriously Kim’s call to dismantle entrenched privileges and restructure its leadership, it risks irrelevance. As public frustration grows, the PPP must recognize a hard truth: political species that fail to adapt do not survive.김용태 전 국민의힘 비대위원장이 어제 물러나면서 당에 쓴소리를 던졌다. 그는 퇴임 회견에서 “지금 보수 야당이 아무리 맞는 말을 해도 국민의 신뢰를 받지 못하는 것은 우리가 윤석열 정권의 유산으로부터 자유롭지 못하기 때문”이라고 지적했다. 그는 “대선 후 전국을 다니면서 들었던 가장 가슴아팠던 말씀은 ‘국민의힘을 해체하라’는 말씀이었다”고 말했다. 그러면서 “이 당에 오랫동안 자리 잡고 있는 깊은 기득권 구조가 있다면, 그리고 그 기득권이 당의 몰락을 가져왔으면서도 근본적 변화를 가로막고 있다면 국민의힘에 더 이상의 미래는 없다”고 비판했다.김 전 위원장이 언급한 ‘기득권’은 아직도 당내 최대 계파로 영향력을 행사하는 친윤계를 가리킨 것으로 보인다. 김 전 위원장은 지난 5월 취임 후 윤 전 대통령 탈당 요구, 김건희 여사 의혹 대국민 사과 등 윤 전 대통령 부부와 당의 관계를 정리하느라 나름대로 애썼다. 하지만 이미 당이 워낙 망가진 상태여서 그런 정도로 기울어진 대선 구도를 돌려놓을 순 없었다. 대선 패배 후 그는 당 쇄신을 위해 ▶윤 전 대통령 탄핵 반대 당론 무효화 ▶대선후보 교체 시도 당무 감사 ▶9월 초 전당대회 개최 ▶당론 결정 시 당심·민심 모두 반영 ▶100% 상향식 공천 실시 등의 5대 개혁안을 제안했다. 그러나 그마저도 친윤계의 거부로 결실을 보지 못했다.김 전 위원장의 말처럼 지금 국민은 국민의힘에 해체에 가까운 변화를 요구하고 있다. 그렇지만 대선 패배 후 한 달 가까이 지났지만 국민의힘이 새로운 가능성을 보여준 게 뭐가 있는지 뚜렷이 기억나는 게 없다. 게다가 앞으로 친윤계인 송언석 원내대표가 비대위원장을 겸직해 8월 전당대회를 치를 것이라고 한다. 그렇다면 새 대표가 뽑힐 때까지 국민의힘은 여전히 구체제가 지속하는 셈이다. 심지어 전대에서 친윤계가 미는 후보가 당선된다면 그야말로 완벽한 ‘갈라파고스 정당’으로 전락할지도 모른다.국민의힘의 나태와 무기력은 여론조사에서도 그대로 반영되고 있다. 지난달 27일 발표된 한국갤럽 조사에서 국민의힘 지지율은 23%로 한때 엇비슷했던 더불어민주당(43%)의 절반 수준이었다. 국민의힘은 이재명 정권의 실책을 잘 공격하면 다시 지지율이 오를 것으로 믿는 듯하다. 하지만 정권을 겨냥하기에 앞서 국민의힘 스스로 살을 도려내고 뼈를 깎는 혁신을 하는 게 먼저다. 그렇지 않으면 “너나 잘하세요”란 비아냥이나 받기에 십상이다.국민의힘은 기득권 구조 타파를 강조한 김 전 위원장의 지적을 깊이 되새기길 바란다. 시중에서 정권을 내줬는데 아직도 정신을 못 차렸다는 얘기가 왜 나오는지 철저한 각성이 필요하다. 변해야 할 때 변하지 못하면 멸종한다.