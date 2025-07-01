 Agency behind tripleS teases new 24-member boy band idntt
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 16:32
Teaser image for the 24-member boy band idntt, pronounced ″identity″ [MODHAUS]

A 24-member boy band named idntt is slowly unveiling its “identity,” both in concept and in pronunciation.
 
Modhaus, the agency that houses the 24-member girl group tripleS, revealed a teaser video to social media on Tuesday.
 

The video features cryptic phrases, including, “I’m stepping outside the world’s boundaries, ready to face my true self for the first time.”
 
The band is set to have three subunits, each with eight members: unevermet, yesweare and itsnotover. Modhaus said the members for each subunit will be chosen based on a voting system, called Gravity.
 
The 24 members and the debut date for the band have not been revealed yet.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags idntt modhaus tripleS

