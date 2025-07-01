 BTS to release first live album 'Permission to Dance on State - Live'
BTS to release first live album 'Permission to Dance on State - Live'

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:09
A promotional image for boy band BTS's live album ″Permission to Dance on Stage - Live″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS is taking fans back to the electrifying moments of its world tour with its first-ever live album, ”Permission to Dance on Stage – Live,” set for release on July 18.
 
The album documents the group’s unforgettable performances during its “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour, which ran from 2021 to 2022 across Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
 

Featuring 22 tracks, including explosive fan favorites like “On” (2020), “Fire” (2016), “Dope” (2015) and “Idol” (2018), the release captures not only the group’s dynamic live vocals but also the thunderous cheers and emotional energy of the 4 million fans who attended the shows in person and virtually, according to BigHit Music.
 
“This album is a way to relive the memories of BTS Permission to Dance on Stage,” said BigHit Music. “We hope that every moment shared with BTS continues to shine brightly in fans’ hearts.”
 
The tour marked a milestone in BTS’s already record-breaking career. It drew massive global attention through in-person concerts, online livestreams, live viewing events in theaters and “Live Play” gatherings.  
 
BTS also became the first Korean artist to perform at both the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — venues that symbolize the pinnacle of global concert success.
 
As the members pursue individual activities during their temporary group hiatus, “Permission to Dance on Stage – Live” offers ARMY a reminder of BTS’s presence on the world stage, according to BigHit Music.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
