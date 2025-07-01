Big Ocean subunit to release debut song 'Bucket Hat' on July 9
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 16:32
Boy band Big Ocean is set to launch its first subunit Big Ocean JJ through the song “Bucket Hat” on July 9, agency Parastar Entertainment said Tuesday.
Big Ocean JJ, comprised of members PJ and Kim Ji-seok, will perform at the International Telecommunication Union’s AI for Good summit in Geneva, Switzerland, the same day. The music video will also be revealed that day.
“Bucket Hat” will feature choreography using bucket hats and a sign language rap.
Big Ocean debuted in April 2024 with the single “Glow.” The trio of Kim Ji-seok, PJ and Lee Chan-yeon is the first K-pop act solely comprised of members who are hard of hearing.
Big Ocean is also set to perform at the Anime Friends 2025 convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 3, as the only K-pop act. The band is currently touring Europe for its “Underwater” tour.
