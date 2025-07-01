Boy band BoyNextDoor to release second Japanese single 'Boylife' on Aug. 20
Boy band BoyNextDoor will release its second Japanese single "Boylife" on Aug. 20, its agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday.
The new single will include an original Japanese song titled "Count To Love" along with the Japanese versions of BoyNextDoor's popular songs such as "I Feel Good," "Nice Guy" (2024) and "Dangerous" (2024).
BoyNextDoor announced the news to fans during a concert held in Tokyo on Monday.
"The lead track is really good, so we hope you look forward to it," the members told the crowd in Japanese. "We will be looking forward to the day we meet you with our new music."
BoyNextDoor made its Japanese debut with the single "AND," released in July last year. The single sold 250,000 copies within a month of release, winning it a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.
