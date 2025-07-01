 Momoland releases remixed versions of past hits for album 'Festivaland'
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:47
Girl group Momoland [INYEON ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Momoland released a remix album titled “Festivaland” on Monday, agency Inyeon Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The album is comprised of EDM and rock versions of the group’s past hit songs, “Wonderful Love” (2017), “Bboom Bboom” (2018) and “BAAM” (2018).
 

The lead track, “BAAM (EDM Remix),” was produced by the singer-songwriter duo EZUZ, giving a “party vibe” to the song through synth sounds.
 
“BBoom Bboom (EDM Remix)” was produced by DJ Sparrow and is also noted for its powerful synth sounds. The agency described it to fit clubs and music festivals.
 
“Wonderful Love (Rock Remix)” reinterpreted the original track into the rock genre, characterized by electric guitar and drum sounds.
 
A music video for “BAAM (EDM Remix)” was released to YouTube the same day as well. The agency teased that the group is preparing new music.
 
The sextet, comprised of members Hyebin, Jane, Ahin, Nancy, Nayun and JooE, virtually disbanded after the group’s exclusive contract with previous agency MLD Entertainment ended in 2023. Momoland announced its reunion after signing with Inyeon Entertainment in May.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
Momoland releases remixed versions of past hits for album 'Festivaland'

