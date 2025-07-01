 P1Harmony unveils dates and locations for North American leg of world tour
P1Harmony unveils dates and locations for North American leg of world tour

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 12:39
Boy band P1Harmony world tour poster [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band P1Harmony world tour poster [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band P1Harmony released the dates and locations for the North American leg of its "P1ustage H: Most Wanted" world tour on Tuesday.
 
P1Harmony will perform at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sept. 27, followed by performances at the Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax on Sept. 29, the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto on Oct. 1, the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Oct. 4, the Gas South Arena in Duluth on Oct. 9, the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 14, the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Oct. 18 and the Oakland Arena in Oakland on Oct. 21. 
 

P1Harmony will be the second K-pop act to perform at the Intuit Arena, according to the band's agency FNC Entertainment. 
 
P1Harmony will kick off its tour with two concerts at the Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Aug. 9 and 10.
 
The North American leg will be followed by stops in Latin America. The band will perform in Sao Paulo on Oct. 24, Lima on Oct. 29, Santiago on Nov. 2 and Monterrey on Nov. 4. This will be the band's first solo concerts in Latin America in two years.
 
P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the EP “Disharmony: Stand Out.” It has six members: Jongseob, Theo, Soul, Jiung, Intak and Keeho. The band released songs like “Siren” (2020), “Back Down” (2022), “Jump” (2023) and “Killin’ It” (2024).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]

