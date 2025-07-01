 Purple Kiss to release second single 'I Miss My...' on July 16
Purple Kiss to release second single 'I Miss My...' on July 16

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:09
Girl group Purple Kiss [NEWS1]

Girl group Purple Kiss will drop their second single “I Miss My...” on July 16 at 6 p.m., its agency RBW announced Tuesday.
 
The track promises to explore the pursuit of happiness, with a deeper emotional resonance than previous efforts, RBW said.
 

To mark the announcement, a logo motion video was unveiled across the girl group's official social media channels. Opening with the phrase “What is happiness?,” the short clip features abstract, nature-inspired imagery and a nostalgic, analog mood — offering a cryptic but evocative first look at the new era.
 
The upcoming single marks Purple Kiss’s first music since its seventh mini-album “Headway” (2024) last October. That release earned praise for its conceptual ambition and the group’s standout live performances, which it took on a U.S. tour across 17 cities.
 
A scene from a logo motion video for girl group Purple Kiss's upcoming single “I Miss My...,” [RBW]

With “I Miss My...,” Purple Kiss is expected to lean into more introspective territory, delivering comfort and empathy through a mature sound.  
 
Purple Kiss debuted in 2021 with its first EP “Into Violet.” It consists of members Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
