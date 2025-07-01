The Boyz member Sunwoo looks fresh at Paris Fashion Week
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:09
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The Boyz’s Sunwoo made an appearance at the Amiri SS26 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, cementing his rising status as a fashion icon, his agency One Hundred Label announced Tuesday.
Dressed in a daring mix of textures and patterns, including a sleek black satin shirt, high-waisted leather pants and a check-patterned jacket, Sunwoo delivered a look that balanced high fashion with edge, according to One Hundred Label.
Sunwoo’s appearance at Amiri’s runway show marked a successful Paris Fashion Week debut, one that signals his growing influence not just in music but in the global fashion sphere.
Sunwoo's fashion moment comes just ahead of The Boyz’s upcoming world tour, “The Blaze,” which kicks off on Aug. 8 at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. The group is set to perform across nine cities — including Nagoya, Yokohama, Taipei and Bangkok — with more dates yet to be announced.
Sunwoo was recently criticized for allegedly impolite behavior against staff members, for which he apologized in a letter.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)