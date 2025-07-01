Actor Hyeri rumored to be dating dancer Wootae after meeting on 'Victory' set
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:46
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Actor Hyeri is reportedly dating dancer Wootae, according to news outlet Mydaily on Tuesday.
The report states that Hyeri and Wootae met on the set for the film “Victory” (2024), in which Hyeri starred as the protagonist, a leader of a cheerleading club, and Wootae worked as a choreographer.
The pair are said to have been dating for about a year now.
Hyeri’s agency, Sublime Artist Agency, declined to confirm, saying the information was part of the actor's "private life.”
Hyeri debuted as a member of girl group Girl’s Day in 2010, which saw commercial success for songs such as “Twinkle Twinkle” (2011), “Expect” (2013) and “Something” (2014). Hyeri, also an actor, is known for her role in the tvN television drama series “Reply 1988” (2015).
Wootae, a member of the dance crew Mbitious, appeared on the Mnet dance competition show “Street Man Fighter” (2022).
