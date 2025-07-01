Korea, Singapore aim to upgrade ties to strategic partnership as they celebrate 50th anniversary, envoy says
The Singaporean Embassy in Seoul commemorated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Singapore in a reception held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in central Seoul, attended by diplomats, officials, lawmakers, businesspeople and other dignitaries. Yoon Chang-yeol, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, and Democratic Party Rep. Lee Un-ju, president of the Korea-Singapore Parliamentary Friendship Group, offered congratulatory remarks at the event, while Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF), gave a toast.
"This year is a special year when Singapore and Korea celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," Teo said in his opening remarks. "This golden jubilee is a significant milestone, reflecting five decades of shared values and partnership since 1975, when our two countries started this journey together."
Teo noted that earlier Monday, Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held their first phone call, which was an opportunity to discuss elevating bilateral ties in a wide range of areas.
"From the start, our two countries were natural partners, sharing very similar developmental journeys without natural resources," Teo said. "As smaller nations surrounded by larger neighbors, our success was not guaranteed. Despite these challenges, or perhaps because of these challenges, our two countries have pursued leading parts of development by investing in our people, education and human capital."
Teo also highlighted that the two countries "share common values in promoting and upholding a rules-based multilateral order, open and free trade and respect for international law."
The top diplomat noted that since 1975, bilateral trade has increased by 400 times, highlighting the growth in two-way investments, tourism and flights. He underscored that Singapore now has direct flights with three Korean cities — Incheon Busan and Jeju.
He further highlighted that the people of the two countries"view each other very positively" and visit their respective countries not only for tourism but also to study, work and "indeed, pursue our dreams."
Going beyond trade and investments, he said there was potential for collaboration in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, startups, the green economy and sustainability, cybersecurity and other sectors.
Teo was appointed as ambassador to Seoul in 2019 and is wrapping up his six-year stint soon.
