 Lee, New Zealand PM agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee, New Zealand PM agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 20:36
President Lee Jae Myung speaks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon over the phone on July 1 in the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon over the phone on July 1 in the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung spoke by phone with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday and agreed to deepen cooperation in the economy, defense, technology and other areas, the presidential office said.
 
Lee described New Zealand as a "valued ally" that fought for South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in various fields, including the economy, the defense and arms industries, science, technology and space, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.
 

Related Article

Luxon welcomed Lee's inauguration and noted the growing popularity of Korean culture in New Zealand, expressing interest in expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, it said.
 
During the conversation, the two leaders shared the need to elevate the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership within the year and agreed to maintain close communication, the office said.
 
They also pledged to cooperate for the successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Korea later this year and to meet in person to explore concrete ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, it added.

Yonhap
tags new zealand lee jae myung korea

More in Diplomacy

Lee, New Zealand PM agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation

Korea, Singapore aim to upgrade ties to strategic partnership as they celebrate 50th anniversary, envoy says

Lee, Singaporean prime minister hold phone talks

Security adviser says Trump is interested in Korean shipbuilding industry, may demand more in defense spending

U.S. senator says Trump's tariffs to be 'detrimental' to partnership with Korea

Related Stories

Seoul asks Wellington's help on CPTPP

Korea, New Zealand agree on enhanced security cooperation at summit

Car crash claims lives of three Koreans on skiing trip in New Zealand's South Island

Profound meaning of “diplomatic” (KOR)

Woman linked to kids' corpses in bags deported to New Zealand
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)