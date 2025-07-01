Lee, New Zealand PM agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation

President Lee Jae Myung spoke by phone with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday and agreed to deepen cooperation in the economy, defense, technology and other areas, the presidential office said.Lee described New Zealand as a "valued ally" that fought for South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in various fields, including the economy, the defense and arms industries, science, technology and space, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.Luxon welcomed Lee's inauguration and noted the growing popularity of Korean culture in New Zealand, expressing interest in expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, it said.During the conversation, the two leaders shared the need to elevate the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership within the year and agreed to maintain close communication, the office said.They also pledged to cooperate for the successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Korea later this year and to meet in person to explore concrete ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, it added.Yonhap