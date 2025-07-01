Cities nationwide post record daily average highs for June as month comes to a sweltering end
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 17:15
Korea closed out June with sweltering temperatures that shattered records at weather stations nationwide, as daily average highs soared to levels never before seen for the month.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Tuesday, Busan recorded an average temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius (79.16 Fahrenheit) on Monday, marking the hottest June day since observations began in April 1904.
Just a day earlier, on Sunday, the city had already set a record at 25.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous high of 25.8 degrees Celsius logged on June 15, 2024.
Mokpo also saw temperatures climb to new heights, reaching a daily average of 28.1 degrees Celsius on Monday. That came just a day after the city posted 27.3 degrees Celsius, eclipsing earlier records since monitoring started there.
In Daegu, the mercury averaged 30.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest daily average for June since records began in January 1907. The previous mark stood at 30.1 degrees Celsius, set on June 25, 2005.
Gangneung in Gangwon reported a daily average of 31.9 degrees Celsius, the highest for June since observations began for that city in October 1911. Similarly, Jeonju in South Jeolla reached 29.5 degrees Celsius, breaking its June record, which dates back to June 1918.
Meanwhile, Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang, matched its record with 28.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, tying the mark set on June 18, 1981 — the first time in 44 years the city has reached that level again.
Other cities also sweltered under the heat. Pohang, North Gyeongsang, reported an average of 31.6 degrees Celsius, Gwangju 29 degrees Celsius and Yeosu, South Jeolla, 26.5 degrees Celsius. Overall, 59 of the nation’s 97 climate observation sites posted their highest-ever daily averages for June between Saturday and Monday.
Seoul recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, the fifth-highest daily average for June on record. The capital’s all-time June high is 29.4 degrees Celsius, set on June 20, 2023.
The heat didn’t relent overnight either. Gangneung’s minimum temperature on Monday stood at 27.3 degrees Celsius, setting a record for the highest June low. Incheon logged 24.7 degrees Celsius, Busan 24.4 degrees Celsius, and Seogwipo on Jeju Island 25.9 degrees Celsius, all of which were new highs for June minimum temperatures. Seoul recorded 25.6 degrees Celsius, narrowly missing its previous record of 25.7 degrees Celsius set on June 28, 2022.
The KMA explained that this heat wave occurred because hot, humid air from the southwest flowed into the country, which sat on the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system.
“It’s a pressure pattern that typically forms in July, but appeared temporarily in June this year," the agency added. Since the North Pacific high is not yet in its mature stage, we’ll have to watch how its fluctuations affect the continuation of this heat.”
