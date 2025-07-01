Universities kick off summer school programs for students from around the world
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:33
- LEE TAE-HEE
While the spring semester has ended, campuses aren't left empty as universities welcome summer school students from countries all around the world.
Korea University announced Tuesday it held the entrance ceremony for the International Summer Campus program and will start courses, welcoming around 2,000 international students from 80 countries.
The summer school will run through July 24 for students who chose four-week courses, and until Aug. 7 for those who chose six-week courses.
Various courses in business, Korean studies and engineering are offered, with each class worth three credits. This year's summer school added 15 new courses, such as Creative Writing for Media and Korean Film and Society as well as Culture and Psychology.
During orientation last Saturday, students watched Korea University's cheerleading squad perform and were introduced to the university by student mentors.
Ewha Womans University is running the Ewha International Summer College between June 27 and Aug. 18, with 346 students from 16 countries participating.
The program is divided into two sessions, with students taking up to two courses through July 24. Courses in arts, design, media, Korean studies and business are offered, each worth three credits.
The remaining period up to Aug. 18 will consist of courses on the Korean language and culture.
Ewha Womans University students in the Peace Buddy program, which helps international exchange students at the school, will also be matched with summer school participants and offer help throughout the program.
"The Ewha International Summer College isn't just a short-term learning program, but an opportunity for students around the world to learn and mingle with each other," said Cho Young-jeen, vice president of the university's Office of International Affairs. "We hope students experience the vibrant Korean culture both inside and outside the classroom, taking home a meaningful journey that remains a lasting memory in their lives."
Chungnam National University will also operate the Summer Session for International Students between June 30 and July 25.
The university's summer school is open for students from partner universities, with 40 students from 15 countries participating.
Yonsei University is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Yonsei International Summer School program.
This year, around 2,200 students from 53 countries participated, a record-high number for the university.
Participants can choose between two options: the four-week course running between June 30 and July 23, or the six-week course running until Aug. 6.
"The Yonsei International Summer School isn't just a summer school program, but a global platform in which talented students from various countries can come together to exchange their academic and cultural knowledge," said Sohn Yong-jong, the university's vice president for academic affairs. "As we achieve the feat of ranking 50th in the Quacquarelli Symonds 2026 World University Rankings, Yonsei University will continue to lead in the globalization of universities."
