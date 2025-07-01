미국의 이란 핵시설 폭격… 북한 핵무장론에 힘 실을 수도
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 10:39
U.S. bombing of Iran might convince North Korea it was right to build nukes
미국의 이란 핵시설 폭격… 북한 핵무장론에 힘 실을 수도
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
When the United States bombed deep into Iran’s nuclear heartland, it was a show of force aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear trajectory for Washington. But for Pyongyang, it was a flashing red light.
bombed deep into: 깊숙이 폭격하다
nuclear heartland : 핵심 핵시설 지역
show of force: 무력 시위, 군사력 과시
halt: 저지하다
trajectory: 진행 경로, 궤적
flashing red light: 경고등
미국이 이란의 핵심 지하 시설을 깊숙이 폭격한 것은, 이란의 핵 개발 경로를 차단하려는 무력 시위였다. 그러나 북한 입장에서 이는 위험한 경고등으로 받아들였을 가능성이 크다.
The U.S. military on early Sunday launched precision strikes on three of Iran’s most fortified underground nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan — in what President Donald Trump hailed as a "spectacular military success."
precision strikes: 정밀 타격
fortified: 요새화된
hail (as): ~라고 칭송하다, 높이 평가하다
미군은 일요일 새벽, 이란의 가장 요새화된 지하 핵시설인 포르도, 나탄즈, 이스파한 세 곳에 대해 정밀 타격을 단행했다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 이를 “눈부신 군사 작전의 성공”이라며 극찬했다.
North Korea was quick to respond. On Monday, it issued a rare Foreign Ministry statement condemning the U.S. strike as a grave violation of international law, while carefully avoiding any direct provocation — a measured response analysts say reflects Pyongyang’s desire to avoid being seen as the next target.
rare: 이례적인, 드문
condemn: 규탄하다
measured response: 신중한 대응
북한은 즉각 반응에 나섰다. 월요일(6월 23일) 북한 외무성은 이례적인 공식 담화를 통해 이번 미국의 공습을 중대한 국제법 위반이라고 강하게 규탄했다. 다만 직접적인 도발은 자제하는 신중한 대응에 그쳤는데, 이는 자신들이 다음 공격 대상으로 보이지 않으려는 의도를 반영한 것이라고 전문가들은 분석한다.
Yet, rather than serving as a deterrence message for Pyongyang, experts say that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, long convinced that nuclear weapons are the ultimate insurance policy for regime survival, likely interprets the U.S. strike on Iran as further justification for accelerating its nuclear and missiles weapons program and deepening military ties with Russia and China.
deterrence message: 억지(抑止) 메시지
regime survival: 체제 생존
justification: 정당화, 명분
그러나 전문가들은 이번 공습이 북한에 대한 억지 메시지로 작용하기보다는, 김정은 국무위원장이 핵무기를 체제 생존을 위한 최후의 보험 수단으로 인식해온 기존 신념을 더욱 굳히는 계기가 되었을 가능성이 크다고 본다. 김 위원장은 미국의 이란 공습을 핵·미사일 개발을 가속화하고 러시아 및 중국과의 군사 협력을 강화할 명분으로 받아들였을 것이라는 분석이 지배적이다.
Despite structural parallels, a similar strike on North Korea is seen as far less likely. Experts point to Pyongyang's possession of dozens of nuclear warheads, codified first-use doctrine and the immediate threat of devastating retaliation on Seoul and U.S. bases as key deterrents to any U.S. military action.
structural parallels: 구조적 유사성
nuclear warheads:핵탄두
codified: 명문화된, 공식화된
first-use doctrine: 선제사용 원칙
비록 구조적으로 유사한 측면이 존재하지만, 북한에 대한 유사한 군사적 타격 가능성은 현저히 낮은 것으로 평가된다. 전문가들은 그 이유로 북한이 수십 기의 핵탄두를 보유하고 있으며, 핵무기 선제사용 원칙을 공식화하고 있고, 서울과 주한미군 기지에 대한 즉각적이고 치명적인 보복 가능성이 존재한다는 점을 들며, 이러한 요소들이 미국의 군사행동을 강력히 억제하는 요인으로 작용하고 있다고 설명한다.
With an estimated arsenal of 40 to 50 nuclear warheads and multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the United States, Pyongyang already has the means to inflict devastating retaliation — not only against South Korea and U.S. military bases in Japan and Guam, but potentially even against the U.S. mainland. But the Iran strike still serves as a sharp reminder of U.S. capabilities, especially against underground facilities like those in North Korea.
arsenal: (무기) 보유량, 무기고
inflict: (타격·피해를) 가하다
북한은 현재 핵탄두 40~50기와 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 다수 보유하고 있는 것으로 추정된다. 이로 인해 북한은 한국뿐 아니라 일본과 미군 괌기지, 나아가 미국 본토까지 치명적인 보복 공격을 가할 수 있는 수단을 이미 확보한 상태다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 이번 이란 공습은 미국이 북한의 지하 시설과 같은 목표물에 대해 여전히 강력한 군사적 타격 역량을 갖고 있음을 되새기게 하는 뚜렷한 경고로 작용했다.
WRITTEN BY SEO JI-EUN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)