 Border city Paju enacts ordinance banning anti-North leaflet launches
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:47 Updated: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:48
Paju Mayor Kim Kyung-il talks with the Families of Abductees to North Korea on Oct. 31, 2024, as the organization tries to fly anit-North Korea leaflets across the border in Paju, Gyeonggi. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Paju, a border city in Gyeonggi, enacted South Korea’s first local ordinance banning the distribution of anti-North Korea leaflets.
 
The Paju City Council on Monday approved the “Ordinance on Preventing Anti-North Korea Leaflet Distribution” (translated) proposed by Mayor Kim Kyung-il, during its second plenary session of the 257th regular meeting, the city said Tuesday.
 

The city said the ordinance was prompted by concerns that although inter-Korean loudspeaker broadcasts have ceased following President Lee Jae Myung’s recent order to suspend the South Korean military’s propaganda broadcasts, defector groups and organizations such as the Families of Abductees to North Korea are continuing to send anti-North Korea leaflets across the border. Paju warned these actions could prompt the North to resume its loudspeaker broadcasts and launch balloons carrying garbage and waste across the border, putting the safety and property of its residents at risk.
 
The ordinance states that no individual may engage in leaflet distribution that poses a threat to the life, safety or property of Paju residents. The city is also tasked with implementing policies to prevent such acts and protect its citizens.
 
The Families of Abductees to North Korea Association prepares to launch eight balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets toward the North from behind the fence at Peace Land in Paju, Gyeonggi on April 27. [FAMILIES OF ABDUCTEES TO NORTH KOREA ASSOCIATION]

It further mandates joint civilian-government patrols of areas where leaflet launches are expected, and allows for the designation of danger zones when certain conditions are met. These measures aim to prevent such activities throughout the entire city.
 
Those who violate the ordinance may be referred to the police for investigation. If indicted, they could face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,400) under the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety.
 
“This ordinance represents Paju’s firm resolve to stop leaflet distribution activities that escalate inter-Korean tensions, allowing residents to live safely and peacefully,” said Mayor Kim. “I believe it will also serve as a foundation supporting the current administration’s policy of prioritizing peace on the Korean Peninsula and the safety of the public."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEON ICK-JIN, CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
