Seoul says no change in radioactive levels in sea over suspected North Korean nuclear waste discharge

The unification ministry said Tuesday there has been no meaningful change in radioactive levels in the Yellow Sea following a news report over North Korea's suspected discharge of wastewater from its uranium refining facility in North Hwanghae Province.Daily NK, a South Korean news outlet focusing on North Korea, reported in June that North Korea began dumping uranium waste into rivers flowing into South Korea from a uranium refining facility in Pyongsan County.South Korea's Unification Ministry said it has been closely monitoring North Korea's nuclear activity, including that from the uranium refining plant in Pyongsan, with relevant government agencies."In regard to relevant agencies' regular measuring of radioactive levels in the Yellow Sea, there has been no meaningful change," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity."But as the issue is directly related to our people's health and safety and the environment, the ministry is in close talks with other agencies over how to respond to it."Recent satellite imagery indicates the construction of a suspected uranium enrichment plant at North Korea's main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang, 38 North, a U.S.-based monitoring program, said last month, in a possible sign of the North's efforts to boost its nuclear arsenal.Yonhap