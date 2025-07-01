 Seoul says no change in radioactive levels in sea over suspected North Korean nuclear waste discharge
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Seoul says no change in radioactive levels in sea over suspected North Korean nuclear waste discharge

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:06
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapons-grade nuclear materials, in this image provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapons-grade nuclear materials, in this image provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The unification ministry said Tuesday there has been no meaningful change in radioactive levels in the Yellow Sea following a news report over North Korea's suspected discharge of wastewater from its uranium refining facility in North Hwanghae Province.
 
Daily NK, a South Korean news outlet focusing on North Korea, reported in June that North Korea began dumping uranium waste into rivers flowing into South Korea from a uranium refining facility in Pyongsan County.
 

Related Article

 
South Korea's Unification Ministry said it has been closely monitoring North Korea's nuclear activity, including that from the uranium refining plant in Pyongsan, with relevant government agencies.
 
"In regard to relevant agencies' regular measuring of radioactive levels in the Yellow Sea, there has been no meaningful change," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
 
"But as the issue is directly related to our people's health and safety and the environment, the ministry is in close talks with other agencies over how to respond to it."
 
Recent satellite imagery indicates the construction of a suspected uranium enrichment plant at North Korea's main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang, 38 North, a U.S.-based monitoring program, said last month, in a possible sign of the North's efforts to boost its nuclear arsenal.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea radioactive unification ministry

More in North Korea

Seoul says no change in radioactive levels in sea over suspected North Korean nuclear waste discharge

U.S. gov't nabs 29 'laptop farms' used by North Korean IT workers to access American companies

Delegation from North Korea's top officer training school visits Russia for second time within a year

Border city Paju enacts ordinance banning anti-North leaflet launches

U.S. strikes on Iran could lead to another Trump-Kim summit at Panmunjom, U.S. expert says

Related Stories

Unification minister vows efforts for return of South Koreans detained by North

181 North Korean defectors have arrived in the South this year

Unification Ministry to discuss measures to prevent anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns

Unification Ministry moves to halt anti-North Korea leaflet launches

Defector arrested attempting to cross border back into North Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)