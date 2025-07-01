Lee to meet with leaders of 5 minor political parties this week

President Lee Jae Myung will have a lunch meeting with the leaders of five minor political parties later this week to explain state affairs and ask for their cooperation, the presidential office said Tuesday.Lee will hold the meeting on Thursday with Kim Sun-min of the Rebuilding Korea Party; Cheon Ha-ram of the Reform Party; Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party; Kim Jae-yeon of the Jinbo Party; and Han Chang-min of the Social Democratic Party, according to Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for political affairs."The president plans to explain recent state affairs in detail, including diplomatic and other current issues, and will ask for the opposition parties' cooperation," Woo said in a briefing.Last week, Lee had a meeting with the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party at his official residence.Yonhap