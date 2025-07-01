 Lee to meet with leaders of 5 minor political parties this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lee to meet with leaders of 5 minor political parties this week

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 17:33
President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a Cabinet meeting held on July 1 in central Seoul. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a Cabinet meeting held on July 1 in central Seoul. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Lee Jae Myung will have a lunch meeting with the leaders of five minor political parties later this week to explain state affairs and ask for their cooperation, the presidential office said Tuesday.
 
Lee will hold the meeting on Thursday with Kim Sun-min of the Rebuilding Korea Party; Cheon Ha-ram of the Reform Party; Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party; Kim Jae-yeon of the Jinbo Party; and Han Chang-min of the Social Democratic Party, according to Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for political affairs.
 

Related Article

 
"The president plans to explain recent state affairs in detail, including diplomatic and other current issues, and will ask for the opposition parties' cooperation," Woo said in a briefing.
 
Last week, Lee had a meeting with the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party at his official residence.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung

More in Politics

Lee to meet with leaders of 5 minor political parties this week

Prosecutor General Shim announces resignation amid gov't's judicial reform push

Lee calls for review of development plans for returned U.S. military sites in border region

APEC preparations on full throttle as lodging, logistics get sorted

DP takes 'pass first, revise later' stance on commercial code amendment, much to business community's chagrin

Related Stories

DP chief fined for defying court summons in Daejang-dong case

2021.10.18 Cartoon

Safe selfie

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announces policy aiming for a 4.5-day workweek

Digging into suspicions over Lee (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)