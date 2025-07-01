Lee trial over use of corporate credit cards postponed by court
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 19:53
The trial concerning President Lee Jae Myung’s alleged misuse of Gyeonggi provincial government corporate credit cards has been postponed, making it the third of his five ongoing criminal cases to be delayed.
The Suwon District Court said Tuesday during the fourth pretrial hearing for the breach of trust case involving Lee and two former Gyeonggi officials — a former chief secretary surnamed Jeong and a former special appointee surnamed Bae — that it would postpone scheduling the next court date.
“The defendant Lee Jae Myung was elected president on June 3 and now holds the status of head of state and representative of the nation,” the court stated. “This court has decided to defer the scheduling of future proceedings to allow President Lee to fully carry out his constitutional duties and ensure the continuity of national governance.”
With the trial date for the case labeled as “to-be-designated,” the court has postponed proceedings without immediately setting the next hearing. The trial will remain on hold until the court decides to reconvene.
The upcoming legal schedule for President Lee includes a series of criminal trials.
A separate hearing on July 22 will address allegations of illegal money transfers to North Korea involving the underwear company Ssangbangwool.
The Daejang-dong case centers on allegations that Lee, during his tenure as mayor of Seongnam, enabled a private consortium to reap massive profits from the Daejang-dong real estate development while limiting the city's share.
The Wirye case involves allegations that he structured a real estate development project in Wirye — an area that stretches from Songpa District, southern Seoul, to Gyeonggi — to favor private investors during his time as mayor, similar to the Daejang-dong case.
The Seongnam FC case also concerns allegations that during his term as mayor, he solicited corporate donations to the city-run football club in exchange for business favors, such as zoning approval or regulatory benefits.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
