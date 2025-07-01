Prosecutor General Shim announces resignation amid gov't's judicial reform push
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 16:38
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung announced his resignation Tuesday, nine months into his term, indirectly expressing strong concerns about the judicial reforms being pursued by the Lee Jae Myung administration.
“I am stepping down from the heavy responsibility of prosecutor general today,” Shim said in a statement released Tuesday. “After careful consideration of various circumstances, I believe that resigning at this moment is the last duty I can fulfill.”
“The criminal justice system is directly linked to the fundamental rights of all citizens, including life, physical safety and property,” he said. “If reforms are pursued with predetermined timelines and outcomes, many unintended side effects may arise.”
Shim stressed that “a criminal justice system that truly serves the people must be created through thorough discussions and the inclusion of diverse perspectives from academia and practitioners.”
Shim reportedly tendered his resignation to the Ministry of Justice the previous day. He began his term on Sept. 16 last year. If accepted, he will become the 16th prosecutor general to step down before completing the two-year term guaranteed by law since 1988.
Shim’s resignation ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.
