 All 7 of Busan's beaches open as peak season kicks off
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 12:45
Citizens enjoy a water fight at the Gwangalli Beach in Busan on June 27. [YONHAP]

Busan officially opened all seven of its beaches Tuesday, marking the start of the peak summer season.
 
The city announced that Gwangalli, Songdo, Dadaepo, Imrang and Ilgwang beaches would be fully open from Tuesday through Aug. 31.
 

With Haeundae and Songjeong beaches already open since June 21, all of Busan’s beaches are now in full swing for the summer.
 
This year’s lineup of events and attractions is more varied than last year's. Gwangalli Beach will host Busan’s first-ever laser show on Saturday. The “Gwangalli M Drone Light Show” will light up the sky for 15 minutes starting at 8 p.m., followed by an 18-minute laser show under the theme “City of Light and Sea, Busan.” Suyeong District expects over 50,000 spectators and is preparing safety measures accordingly.
 
On Aug. 14, Gwangalli Beach will also host an international women’s beach volleyball tournament, offering a new spectacle for beachgoers.
 
A lays by the Gwangalli Beach in Busan on June 27. [YONHAP]

The Gwangalli Beach on July 1 in Busan [YONHAP]

Dadaepo Beach, re-emerging as a wellness destination, is opening its restored eastern shoreline to the public for the first time after 12 years. The Busan Sea Festival will be held there from Aug. 1 to 3. From Aug. 8 to 10, visitors can enjoy the Dadaepo Sunset Film Festival, screening movies against a sunset backdrop. Beginning in September, the beach will also host weekend wellness programs including Nordic walking, aromatherapy and yoga.
 
At Haeundae Beach, a new “private promotion zone” also opened on Tuesday. Spanning a 200-meter (656 feet) stretch, this area invites private groups to host festivals and activities for the public. The zone includes a boot camp experience on the sand and a silent DJ party from 8 p.m. to midnight each day. Every Friday through Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., performances and water cannons will fire up the crowd during the "Water Bomb" event.
 
Other themed zones will also be available, including a recharge zone with beanbag sofas, yoga and Pilates zones, and an Antarctic experience zone kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), offering beachgoers a refreshing and unique escape.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
