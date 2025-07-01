 Bucks and brews: Highway covered in beer and cash after two-truck crash in Gwangju
Bucks and brews: Highway covered in beer and cash after two-truck crash in Gwangju

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 14:53
A news broadcast of a car accident in Gwangju on June 30 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Loads of cash and beer bottles were found scattered across a highway in Gwangju after two trucks, one carrying beer and another carrying cash, collided on Monday night. 
 
The accident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Monday near the Sanwol Interchange on the Honam Expressway when a 25-ton truck carrying alcoholic beverages crashed into a 4.5-ton cash transport vehicle, according to the Gwangju Bukbu Fire Station and police on Tuesday.
 

The cash transport vehicle tipped over onto its right side, and the driver and passenger, both in their 30s, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.
 
Around 900 boxes of beer and bundles of cash spilled across the road from the cargo trucks, leading to severe traffic congestion. Police believe the crash occurred as the liquor truck attempted to change lanes and struck the cash transport vehicle.
 
Authorities plan to review CCTV footage and black box recordings to determine the exact cause of the crash once the site has been fully cleared.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
