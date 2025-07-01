Former reality dating show contestant turned over to prosecutors for alleged quasi-rape
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 13:22
A man in his 30s who had appeared as a contestant on the hit dating reality show “I Am Solo” (2021-) has been handed over to prosecutors on charges of quasi-rape after allegedly assaulting a woman in her 20s in a parking lot in Seoul’s Mapo District.
The Mapo Police Precinct said Tuesday it referred the man to the prosecution while in custody on June 26. Authorities accuse him of committing the assault around 3:30 a.m. on June 21 in Mapo District's Seogyo-dong, taking advantage of the victim’s inability to resist.
Under Article 299 of Korea’s Criminal Act, quasi-rape refers to engaging in sexual intercourse or committing an indecent act with someone who is unconscious or otherwise incapable of consenting or resisting.
A local court issued a detention warrant for the suspect on June 23, citing the severity of the charges.
The man reportedly appeared on the ENA and SBS Plus reality show “I Am Solo” and its spin-off “I Am Solo: Love Continues” (2022-).
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
