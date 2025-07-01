 Gyeonggi man accused of attempting to kidnap elementary school girl indicted
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gyeonggi man accused of attempting to kidnap elementary school girl indicted

Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 17:00
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

 
A man in his 70s was indicted while in detention for allegedly attempting to abduct an elementary school girl in Namyangju, Gyeonggi.
 
The Namyangju Nambu Police Precinct said Tuesday it referred the man to prosecutors on charges of attempting to lure a minor and committing indecent acts by force against a child under the age of 13.
 

Related Article

 
The man is accused of trying to abduct the elementary school student on May 22 by offering snacks and coaxing the girl into his car while she was on her way to school in Namyangju.
 
The attempt was thwarted when the girl’s parents, who had been watching from a distance, rushed in and intervened. The man fled the scene.
 
After reviewing closed-circuit television footage, police found that the man had attempted similar acts against the same girl on the two preceding days. The investigation also revealed physical misconduct during those earlier incidents.
 
Police discovered that the man intended to take the girl to a nearby farming shelter he owned and arrested him. He has since been handed over to prosecutors.
 
The man has reportedly denied parts of the allegations.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea crime

More in Social Affairs

Gyeonggi man accused of attempting to kidnap elementary school girl indicted

New HIV cases in Korea down 3% in 2024, says KDCA report

Bucks and brews: Highway covered in beer and cash after two-truck crash in Gwangju

Border city Paju enacts ordinance banning anti-North leaflet launches

Former reality dating show contestant turned over to prosecutors for alleged quasi-rape

Related Stories

Brother, sister duo fined for exploiting woman with disabilities to make credit cards

Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to car while wife was inside

Woman dies after stabbing incident in Daegu, police searching for suspect

Teenagers arrested for trading deepfake sex videos of celebrities

Suspect in online sex abuse case arrested in Australia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)