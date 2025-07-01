Gyeonggi man accused of attempting to kidnap elementary school girl indicted
A man in his 70s was indicted while in detention for allegedly attempting to abduct an elementary school girl in Namyangju, Gyeonggi.
The Namyangju Nambu Police Precinct said Tuesday it referred the man to prosecutors on charges of attempting to lure a minor and committing indecent acts by force against a child under the age of 13.
The man is accused of trying to abduct the elementary school student on May 22 by offering snacks and coaxing the girl into his car while she was on her way to school in Namyangju.
The attempt was thwarted when the girl’s parents, who had been watching from a distance, rushed in and intervened. The man fled the scene.
After reviewing closed-circuit television footage, police found that the man had attempted similar acts against the same girl on the two preceding days. The investigation also revealed physical misconduct during those earlier incidents.
Police discovered that the man intended to take the girl to a nearby farming shelter he owned and arrested him. He has since been handed over to prosecutors.
The man has reportedly denied parts of the allegations.
