Hangang Bus trial run proves a scenic but searing ride

Seven medical staff infected with SFTS after treating critically ill patient in Cheongju

Six in ten Korean 12-year-olds have experienced cavities in their permanent teeth, survey says

SUV jumps curb in Seoul, killing one pedestrian in broad daylight

Related Stories

Seoul says launch of 'Hangang Bus' ferry postponed to next March over ‘safety’ concerns

Seoul unveils Sky Suite on Hangang Bridge

Seoul to open 'world's first' hotel on a bridge in July

It's 'Hangang River,' not 'Han River,' says Seoul gov't

Movies, concerts and even silent disco top program of 2024 Hangang River Festival