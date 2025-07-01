Hangang Bus trial run proves a scenic but searing ride
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 19:43 Updated: 01 Jul. 2025, 20:03
- CHO JUNG-WOO
[GIVE IT A GO]
A waterborne public transportation service with a hint of romance? Maybe.
The long-awaited Hangang Bus — a river transit service that has faced three delays — is finally about to set sail. Ahead of its official launch in September, the Seoul Metropolitan Government opened the service to the public for trial rides on Tuesday, inviting tourists, families and curious commuters to hop on board.
On Tuesday afternoon, I boarded the inaugural public ferry ride alongside 50 people, including couples and families, and a group of reporters at the Yeouido pier in western Seoul to travel to the southeastern neighborhood of Jamsil.
Great views, but a cost in heat
Like other public transit, passengers must tap their cards at turnstiles before boarding. Catching my eye was a CU convenience store located right by the gates, already set up to welcome daily commuters.
Boarding the ferry was smooth and simple, with no obstacles. Staff members greeted us as we stepped onto the new ferry. The interior featured beige and blue seating that still felt fresh and clean. I sat in a seat designated for reporters in the middle, complete with a sturdy gray table that was solid enough to hold my laptop and withstand the intensity of my typing.
Before departure, a staffer gave a brief safety presentation, including instructions on how to use the life jackets stored beneath each seat.
The ferry — designated No. 101 — departed at around 2:05 p.m., en route to Jamsil with a stop at Ttukseom. As someone prone to car sickness, I was relieved by the smooth, stable ride, which was comfortable enough to type up my experience on the go.
The vessel can hold up to 199 passengers and features a 3-3-3-3 seating layout. Digital boards on either side displayed the travel time, with a counter in between, which is expected to sell coffee and bagels.
What stood out most were the large, slightly tinted windows offering wide-open views of the Han River. Compared to a ferry ride I took in Hong Kong just a week prior, this one felt more modern — all seats were indoors, and the cabin was equipped with four ceiling-mounted air conditioners.
With temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit), I was glad to find a seat near one of the units.
About 10 minutes into the ride, the pilot announced the boat would switch from electric to diesel mode, warning that some noise might follow. Of the 12 Hangang Buses, eight are hybrids and four are fully electric. Ten will be used during regular operations, with two reserved for emergencies, according to a city official.
My delight at the presence of the air conditioner did not last long, however. About 20 minutes into the ride, many passengers started using Hangang Bus pamphlets to fan themselves. I soon joined in. The heat had become noticeable and unexpected, even for city officials.
Jin Jae-sup, strategic project development director at the city’s Future Hangang Project Headquarters, acknowledged the issue and said improvements would be made before the official launch.
“We might need some kind of sunshade,” he said, pointing to the ceiling-high windows that let in sunlight from above.
Twelve-year-old Lee Ji-hoo, who joined the ride, said he enjoyed the view but agreed with others about the temperature.
“The views are good, but it’s kind of hot,” he told reporters, also mentioning the sound of the engine.
The full ride from Yeouido to Jamsil took around an hour, including the stop at Ttukseom. As passengers exited the Jamsil pier, one woman turned to her husband and said, “It’s finally cool.”
A ride for everyone
A key feature emphasized by the city is that the Hangang Bus aims to be accessible for everyone, including people with disabilities, cyclists and pregnant passengers.
Kim Kyung-mi, a 39-year-old expectant mother who joined Tuesday’s ride, said the seats may be slightly tight for pregnant riders.
“It would be nice to have priority seats for pregnant women, especially if the service becomes popular,” she said. She also noted that just getting to the ferry was a challenge, as she had to navigate stairs after transferring from the subway.
The ferry I rode had about 20 bike racks and four designated areas for wheelchairs. But, as Choi pointed out, accessibility remains one of the most criticized aspects of the Hangang Bus.
To improve this, the city plans to introduce new bus routes, install racks for Ttareungi, Seoul’s bike-sharing service, near piers and operate shuttle buses.
The Yeouido pier was easy to reach — just a five-minute walk from Yeouinaru Station (line No. 5). I exited through Exit 2, and the pier was visible on my right.
But in Jamsil, the nearest station — Jamsilsaenae on line No. 2 — was a 13-minute walk away, according to Naver Map.
While that distance isn’t far, it felt longer under the harsh sun, especially considering how well-integrated most other public transit is in Seoul.
Nice for a break, not for a rush
The idea for the Hangang Bus came after Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon rode London’s River Bus on the Thames during a trip in April 2023. The Seoul version will travel a 31.5-kilometer route between seven piers: Magok, Mangwon and Yeouido in the west; Jamwon and Jamsil in the south; and Ttukseom and Oksu in the east.
Fares are comparable to other forms of public transit: 3,000 won for adults, 1,800 won for teens (13—18) and 1,100 won for children (6—12). The service is eligible for transfer discounts when switching to other public transportation. Holders of the city’s Climate Card can ride the Hangang Bus unlimitedly after paying an additional 5,000 won per month.
Through August, the city will continue running pilot rides to gather feedback and fine-tune the service before its grand opening. Registration is available through the Hangang Bus website every other Wednesday at 10 a.m. The next round, covering the third and fourth weeks of July, opens this Wednesday.
As someone who enjoys scenic commutes, I’d definitely consider taking the Hangang Bus again.
It seems like an ideal way, especially, to get to Hangang Parks or enjoy a relaxing ride across the river. The service certainly adds another charm to the city’s transit offerings.
But as for using it during rush hour? That remains to be seen.
