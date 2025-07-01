Martial law special counsel issues final summons for obstinate Yoon

Seven medical staff infected with SFTS after treating critically ill patient in Cheongju

Six in ten Korean 12-year-olds have experienced cavities in their permanent teeth, survey says

SUV jumps curb in Seoul, killing one pedestrian in broad daylight

Related Stories

Special counsel rejects Yoon's request to delay questioning

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Intelligence service suspected of deleting data on former president's phone after martial law declaration