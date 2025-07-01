 New HIV cases in Korea down 3% in 2024, says KDCA report
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 15:00
Officers from the Aceh Province National Narcotics Agency hold a urine and drug test for massage parlor workers as part of a campaign against drugs and the spread of HIV in the city community in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on May 15. [EPA/YONHAP]

The number of newly reported human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in Korea declined by 3 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to new data released Tuesday by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
 
The KDCA’s annual HIV/AIDS report showed that 975 new cases were reported last year, down from 1,005 in 2023. Among them, 865, or 89.8 percent, were men, and 110, or 11.2 percent, were women.
 

By nationality, Koreans accounted for 714 cases, or 73.2 percent, while 261, or 26.8 percent, were foreign nationals, marking a 1.3 percentage point increase in the proportion of foreign-born cases compared to the year prior.
 
By age group, individuals in their 30s comprised the largest share, at 360 cases, or 36.9 percent, followed by those in their 20s with 291 cases, or 29.8 percent, and those in their 40s with 134 cases, or 13.7 percent. Together, people in their 20s and 30s accounted for 66.8 percent of new infections.
 
Among the 503 individuals who responded to questions about how they were infected, 502, or 99.8 percent, cited sexual contact. Of these, 320, or 63.7 percent, said they were infected through same-sex contact.
 
As of 2024, the total number of people living with HIV in Korea stood at 17,015, up 556 or 3.4 percent from the previous year. The number of people aged 60 and older with HIV continues to rise, reaching 3,492, or 20.5 percent of the total.
 
An ambulance is seen in front of an emergency room at a general hospital in Seoul on Oct. 1, 2024. [KIM SUNG-TAE]

HIV is a virus that attacks and destroys the body’s immune system, specifically T-cells. While many people with HIV remain asymptomatic for years, untreated infections can lead to AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome), a condition marked by a severely compromised immune system.
 
The government is currently implementing its second National HIV/AIDS Management Plan (2024-28), which aims to cut new infections by 50 percent by 2030.
 
“We will continue to promote various HIV management policies such as support for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), promote HIV testing and enhance counseling services for people living with HIV to ensure treatment adherence,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee.
 
“To prevent HIV/AIDS, people should avoid high-risk sexual behavior, seek prompt testing if exposure is suspected and immediately begin treatment if diagnosed,” Jee said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY RHEE ESTHER [[email protected]]
