Police investigate attempted break-in at BTS member Jungkook’s home
Published: 01 Jul. 2025, 09:34
Police are currently investigating an attempted break-in at BTS member Jungkook’s residence, according to BigHit Music on Monday.
“We are actively cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the intruder faces appropriate criminal charges, including by submitting surveillance footage and other evidence,” the agency said in a statement posted on the fan community platform Weverse.
The company also said that it is pursuing legal action in response to stalking behavior directed at BTS members.
“We are immediately reporting incidents to the police and filing restraining orders so that perpetrators can be arrested in the act,” the agency added. “We are taking a hard-line stance without leniency against any actions that threaten the privacy and safety of our artists.”
The Yongsan Police Precinct in Seoul detained a woman in her 30s on June 11 for attempting to enter Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul. The woman was arrested on charges of attempted housebreaking after she was seen repeatedly entering the door passcode.
She reportedly told police she had come to Korea to see Jungkook. Authorities are continuing to investigate the details of the incident.
BigHit Music also said it is stepping up efforts to protect BTS from online defamation and intellectual property infringement.
“The members have recently completed their military duties and returned to their fans,” the statement read. “We are responding more rigorously to prevent any harm from malicious rumors or defamatory content. We ask fans to actively report any suspected violations of BTS’s rights, including slanderous posts and IP infringement.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
