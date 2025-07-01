President Lee's former school to shut down amid population decline in rural Korea

Seven medical staff infected with SFTS after treating critically ill patient in Cheongju

Six in ten Korean 12-year-olds have experienced cavities in their permanent teeth, survey says

SUV jumps curb in Seoul, killing one pedestrian in broad daylight

Related Stories

New enrollment at elementary schools hits historic low as Korea's birthrate battle continues

Offline commencement ceremonies return

Teacher admits to stabbing 7-year-old girl to death at school in Daejeon

Police investigate woman after expired gummies hospitalize four children in Incheon

Child ordered to pay $16,000 for throwing rock at friend: 'The defendant was crying'